Knicks finally know what it costs to stay in the Giannis trade sweepstakes

If the New York Knicks intend to continue their pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo over the summer, they now have a benchmark of what it could cost. And it comes courtesy of the Miami Heat.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks “seriously considered” accepting a package leading into the trade deadline built around “Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, other players and multiple draft picks and pick swaps.” This sounds like a mouthful, but given the Heat’s other draft obligations, we can reasonably assume it was two (conditional) firsts and up to four swaps.

This doesn’t mean that’s the baseline for landing Giannis. The Bucks considered this offer. They didn’t actually accept it. Plenty has already changed in the weeks since. More curveballs could await. But this at least gives the Knicks an idea of what they’re up against.

The Knicks can rival the rumored Heat package

Cobbling together a competitive package for Giannis has always been New York’s biggest difficulty. So much of its relevance in this discussion is tied to the two-time MVP’s desire to play in the Big Apple. While that matters, it isn’t necessarily worth multiple picks and prospects.

Without involving other teams over the summer, the Knicks’ most aggressive offer would, as a starting point, involve OG Anunoby, Deuce McBride, two first-rounders (2026 and 2033)), and two swaps (2030 and 2032). That isn’t terribly far off from the Heat’s package. New York doesn’t have a prospect on the level of Wade, but Anunoby probably has more standalone value than Herro.

Bridging that gap shouldn’t be too much of a chore. It’s one thing if the Bucks view Ware as a tent-pole cornerstone. (They shouldn’t.) Otherwise, the difference in draft equity could be offset by roping in other teams, and gauging the markets for Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns, or Josh Hart.

Sussing out third and fourth parties is, of course, a scenario popularized by plenty of others. But there’s a difference between needing to acquire a first or two, and coming up short multiple firsts and a potential future All-Star. Relative to that hypothetical, Miami’s offer that almost got over the finishing line is encouraging.

If only the Giannis sweepstakes were that simple

All of this is peachy keen if Giannis issues a mandate to Milwaukee saying he will only play for the Knicks or Heat, and won’t report anywhere else. Failing that, New York’s biggest competition lies outside Miami.

Other suitors will emerge over the offseason. Teams that flame out the playoffs will be especially inclined to enter the fray. If that list includes any of the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, or Atlanta Hawks, among others, the Knicks are in trouble.

Let’s also not forget that just as New York’s scope of assets expands over the summer, the same can be said for the Heat. They will have the ability to dangle up to four outright first-rounders, conditional upon their obligation to Charlotte in 2027 (2026, 2029, 2031 and 2033). Putting all of that on the table, plus Ware, vaults them well past the Knicks.

This to some degree leaves New York right where it started: needing Giannis to force Milwaukee’s hand. That remains the Knicks’ single greatest potential asset.

At the same time, with him entering the final year of his contract and his relationship with the Bucks deteriorating, offers for him aren’t guaranteed to get better. So, either way, the knowledge of what Miami dangled to almost snag Giannis is useful, if critical, information.