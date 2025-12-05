The Knicks just got an OG Anunoby injury update every fan will love

Fans of the New York Knicks finally got the news they had been waiting to hear regarding the health of one OG Anunoby on Thursday afternoon. Almost three weeks after the defensive stalwart initially suffered a left hamstring strain, it seems like he might be ready to return to the court as soon as Friday night against the Utah Jazz. The Knicks upgraded him to "questionable" for Friday's game, which will be in front of the home crowd at Madison Square Garden.

OG Anunoby's return is huge for Knicks' identity

Anunoby hasn't been the only Knick sidelined by injury. Veteran sharpshooter Landry Shamet has also been out for the team's last six games through Thursday. This makes Anunoby's return even sweeter for a Knicks team that has been lacking overall depth on the wings in recent games.

New York's defense hasn't been close to playing to its potential. In their first six games without both Anunoby and Shamet, they allowed their opponent to score 100 points or more in five of them. The Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets, twice, are hungry young teams but not necessarily the ones fans would like to see find success against a superior Knicks roster with regard to talent, star equity, playoff accomplishments, and more.

Head coach Mike Brown, in his first year with the Knicks, has spoken at length already this season regarding the concept of physicality in NBA games. Several Knick losses have been followed with Brown noting that there was a discrepancy in physicality between his players and their opponents. Anunoby's game is predicated on physicality on both ends of the court, from his vicious dunks to his intimidating stunts on defense.

New York needs a healthy Anunoby for the NBA Playoffs

With superstar point guard Jalen Brunson and a gifted big man in Karl-Anthony Towns as the foundation of the team's offensive creation, the Knicks allow the other three players on the court to run things on the other side of the floor.

Mikal Bridges, Mitchell Robinson, and Anunoby are the best combination of players the Knicks have with both Brunson and Towns on the court. Key bench players like Deuce McBride and Josh Hart, who have been thrust into starting roles because of the team's lack of health, will slowly be able to trickle back down the offensive totem pole. This will allow them to lock in on locking down.