Reggie Miller says what all Knicks fans were thinking during ugly Celtics loss

The New York Knicks fell to 3-6 on the road thus far with a 123-117 loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. While the score correctly indicates that it was a close and competitive game, it doesn't do the struggles New York had throughout the game any justice. Jalen Brunson made just six of his 21 shot attempts leaving Mikal Bridges to step up and lead the team on offense. However, it was the involvement of, and contributions from, the team's bench unit that left an impression on Miller.

Mike Brown trusts his Knicks bench

The Knicks ended up losing to the Celtics, with Brunson's struggles naturally playing a large role in the lack of production and performance. Miller, though, took note of head coach Mike Brown's utilization of his depth. Whether the approach is better, worse, or the exact same as last year's, one thing is certain: there is quite the contrast between the two.

“I talked about the pace and how well they play with one another, but I’ve been impressed how deep into the bench Mike Brown goes and lets his bench players kind of roll with it," Miller said as the lead lead game analyst on NBC Sports.

Miller went on to highlight the juxtaposition between what the team's distribution of production between starters and bench players looked like last season compared to now. Most notably, though, was that the comment came alongside an acknowledgement that Boston had tightened the gap in score.

"We saw the comeback by the Celtics in the second quarter. As you see the starter minutes are down and the bench points are way up," Miller noted. "That is because of the trust system.”

Are the Knicks better off with this new approach?

Knick fans have certainly gotten their wish with regard to Brown's deployment of the team's reserves. Players like Josh Hart and Deuce McBride, now serving as starters but typically part of the second unit, have been the best versions of themselves. Landry Shamet set a career-high in year eight before suffering an injury.

Even with Shamet and OG Anunoby missing games, the Knicks' offense is still producing results. Their defense hasn't been operating at close to full strength, but few expected that with Anunoby momentarily sidelined.

The jury is still out with regard to how the Knicks' improved depth will aid their playoff hopes. For now, though, it's getting them through the adversity directly in front of them.