The Knicks' new starting lineup just made franchise history in their first game

The New York Knicks were missing both OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet on Wednesday night but still made franchise history against the Charlotte Hornets. New York led 72-47 at the end of the first half, with all five of the team's starters having scored in double figures by then. This was the first time that all of the Knicks' starters had scored 10 or more points by halftime since the team began keeping track of the statistic in the 1996-97 season, according to The New York Post's Stefan Bondy.

Mike Brown's uptempo style is an intentional Knicks change

The organization's offseason coaching change was a clear sign of several incoming idealogical shifts. Fans widely expected the team to attempt more 3-point shots, lean more on reserves, and rely more heavily on a variety of schemes on both ends of the court. The Knicks' previous coaching staff became, at times, synonymous with heavy starter minutes and minimal bench reliance, resulting in plenty of opportunities for the team's top talent to rack up stats.

Brown has consistently preached the importance of ball movement and relying less on isolation scoring to create offense. He has also made clear that the last thing he wants to do is tell the Knicks not to rely on superstar guard Jalen Brunson when needed in 'clutch' moments. But he also seems to feel strongly that the Knicks don't need to treat every moment of every game like it's a do-or-die situation.

Brown's system is helping Brunson feast even more

As the Knicks have prioritized moving the ball more often, Brunson's usage rate has actually increased. The guard is averaging just 1.3 fewer minutes per game thus far but is currently enjoying a 2.6-point increase to his nightly scoring average. On Wednesday night against the Hornets, though, it wasn't just Brunson who found success. All of New York's starters had great starts to the game from a scoring perspective.

The record-setting half from the Knicks' starters didn't stop Brunson from looking the part as the team's leading scorer. In fact, he did lead them in scoring against the Hornets. Brunson took 28 shots on Wednesday night, with no other Knick taking more than 13 (Hart, Towns). All five starters having 10 or more points by halftime clearly did not hold Brunson back that much.

Win against Hornets improves Knicks' Cup chances

New York's decisive 129-101 win leaves them with a 2-1 record in the NBA Cup and a +26 point differential. They are one of three teams left in knockout round contention from the Eastern Conference's 'Group C,' with the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat being the other two.

The Knicks and Bucks play Friday, an NBA Cup night, with a New York victory ensuring they come out atop 'Group C.' If they keep playing like this, they might be headed for Las Vegas in mid-December.