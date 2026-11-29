Mike Brown sent a message to his squad after a failed comeback attempt resulted in a 108-105 loss to Miami on Friday night. Brown referred to the Knicks' slow starts as "playing with fire," and made a point that history doesn't always repeat itself.

"We have a mature team and group of guys who'll fight their behind off no matter what the score is, but it's going to get harder and harder to do that, especially come playoff time," said Brown.

The Knicks' captain commented on his team's tendency to fall behind as well. "We're comfortable being able to fight back, but obviously a position we don't want to be in," Brunson said.

Knicks' patience is hurting their offense

Mike Brown cited his team's slow pace as a main reason for their lulls. The Knicks rank last in pace, resulting in about three fewer possessions per game than the league average.

The defending champs tend to be overly patient, leading to bad shots instead of better shots. They rank third in the NBA in shots taken with four or fewer seconds on the shot clock, scoring only 28% of the time in those situations.

New York is used to making up for their slow pace with elite offensive rebounding and second-chance points. However, Friday night's loss showed us how empty offensive possessions can look when they aren't winning on the glass.

The Knicks dealt with a handful of important injuries in the loss, which undoubtedly contributed to their shortcomings. Their resilience and success despite their current injury issues are encouraging. This squad can elevate to another level if they can figure out their offensive struggles.

New York's loss to Miami gives them time to work things out

Although Friday night's loss knocks the Knicks out of NBA Cup contention, it gives them time to improve. Mike Brown and his squad will benefit from two separate stretches of three days off in December.

The banged-up Knicks can use some rest days to get their guys back to full strength. Josh Hart has been playing through shoulder discomfort, and Karl-Anthony Towns labored through abdominal pain against Miami. Sacrificing a shot at a second NBA Cup trophy could work out in the long run.

After the loss to the Heat, Mike Brown told the media that the Knicks "have to do a better job of figuring out how we can be more consistent." They'll have some time off to figure that out in the next few weeks.

New York doesn't have the opportunity to treat this December like a postseason run, but they have the time to prepare for a shot at another title.