The 2026-27 New York Knicks are technically defending two titles this season; last year's group won both the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup and 2026 NBA Championship. The single-elimination format of the final rounds can certainly give way to results that very much feel like the product of a small sample size. Last season, though, the Knicks and San Antonio Spurs proved together that the NBA's In-Season Tournament can just as easily serve as an NBA Finals preview.

This year's Knicks aren't in great position to defend their NBA Cup Championship, even after Wednesday night's comeback win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. They may very well still find themselves the winners of Group B; however, they need some help from the rest of their Cup Group. New York needs to defeat the Miami Heat by at least seven points — and for the Philadelphia 76ers to not get blown out by the Indiana Pacers — on Friday night.

Even if the team does qualify for the tournament, though, they don't exactly seem like they feel pressed to earn their way to Butler University's Hinkle Fieldhouse. They certainly don't sound like it. On Wednesday night, head coach Mike Brown told reporters — including The New York Post's Stefan Bondy — that the Knicks would be looking at "a lot of days off" if they didn't advance.

Some fans may be frustrated that their team isn't as desperate to win the NBA Cup as they were last season; some may not care at all. Brown, however, knows what's best for his Knicks. The coach has earned himself the right to make those calls with the championship results in his first year at the helm.

Brown used 12 different players against Cleveland, even giving rookie Tyler Nickel a chance to contribute. That's the kind of data the coach loves to collect in advance of the playoffs, as much as his staff and players might enjoy more NBA Cup prize money.

Knicks have earned room for a new — and less desperate — mindset

Head coach Mike Brown has already said several times to start the season that while he doesn't want to lose, he certainly enjoys the opportunities granted to him by losses to learn about the members of his team. Those insights should be taken seriously; last season's wins and lessons helped the coach lead the group to a championship.

When speaking to reporters about the importance of the potential time off the Knicks would get, Brown also made clear he wasn't just talking about rest and recovery. The coach spoke favorably of the opportunities he and his coaching staff might have to make adjustments with certain players or within their overall schemes.

For the Knicks, the biggest difference between the 2025 and 2026 NBA Cups is not the change in location from Las Vegas to Indiana. It's the fact that they won an NBA Championship in between, and no longer have to prove to themselves and the rest of the league that they have what it takes.

Now, they're more prone to face the best of their opponents each night than ever before. They shouldn't try to lose to the Heat on Friday night. They just shouldn't be too upset if they happen to fall short.