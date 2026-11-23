The New York Knicks have won 11 of their first 17 games after a rocky start to their first NBA title defense in 53 years. Head coach Mike Brown has relied heavily on veteran sharpshooter Landry Shamet thus far, often benching starting wing Mikal Bridges in favor of the reserve. The coach has been open about his belief that taking Bridges out of the starting lineup would be unnecessarily dramatic.

After making just three of his 12 shot attempts against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, Bridges is shooting 40.3% on the season. He's averaging 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 turnovers, and 1.1 steals per game in 26.4 minutes. The loudly inefficient figures, including his 31.7% mark from behind the 3-point line, are a stark contrast with the wing's penchant for stealthily efficient play.

Nonetheless, the Knicks are 8-2 over the course of their last 10 games. Bridges has played at least 28 minutes in each of their last six. And down the stretch of the Knicks' recent victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Villanova product's defense on LaMelo Ball was both suffocating and crucial to the Knicks' victory.

New York has certainly not had a perfect start to their season. Even amid his brutal offensive struggles, though, Bridges is clearly still able to shut down the NBA's best guards and help the Knicks win big games against top opponents. Especially given the wing's tendency to rev his game up for the playoffs, Leon Rose's roster is in a great spot with Bridges' slow start to the season as their biggest problem.

Bridges is pushing the limits of his playoff-riser reputation with Knicks

After Sunday night's games, the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics are also 11-6 to start the 2026-27 regular season. The only team ahead of the three tied for second place is the Philadelphia 76ers, who have gotten the better of New York in both of their early meetings. The Knicks came into this season as the league's "hunted," which showed as soon as Opening Night against those very Sixers.

Since the turbulent trio of losses to open the title defense, though, they've looked, played, walked, and talked like an excellent team. For as much experimentation as Brown has done, it's been Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns' two-man game, Landry Shamet's stellar play off the bench, and sparks from Jose Alvarado and Tyler Kolek that have lifted them to victory. Those feel like mostly familiar outcomes.

Fans can be understandably frustrated with Bridges' start to the season. The $150 million wing should be reliable with regard to helping his team get to the playoffs with a high seed. But those same fans shouldn't ignore Bridges' history of coming through in the clutch, even if it's his teammates that help him get there.