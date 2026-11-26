Tyler Nickel played a little over eight-and-a-half minutes during his regular season debut for the New York Knicks. To be more exact, he racked up 483 seconds of consecutive court time.

He needed barely 60 of those seconds to make it clear that he provides more defensive upside than Dalton Knecht.

This isn’t an attempt to disparage the 25-year-old Knecht. The Knicks signed him as a stab in the dark. Yet, as Mike Brown remains in #TryStuff mode, New York has emphasized getting sporadic looks at Knecht over, until recently, any other young player on the roster apart from Tyler Kolek.

For stretches at a time, you can see why. Mostly, though, you come away from Knecht’s minutes wondering if he’ll ever hold up as a perimeter defender. In the event he can’t, you must then wonder whether he’ll ever be good enough, consistently enough, on the offensive end to justify playing time.

The Knicks just found out that Nickel won’t pose the same dilemma.

Tyler Nickel was active on the defensive end

Here’s a rundown of what the 23-year-old Nickel did during his first 60 seconds or so of regular season action while facing the Cleveland Cavaliers:

After entering the game at the 8:33 mark of the third quarter, he was immediately tasked with chasing around the always-in-motion Sam Merrill.

Following his first full defensive possession, he was called for a foul while trying to keep Merrill away from an offensive rebound. Everyone associated with the Knicks should love it. Fouls aren’t always bad. They imply effort and aggression in the right circumstances. Nickel used his 6’7” frame to deliver physicality off-rip.

During the very next defensive possession, he was tracking Merrill away from the ball. Nickel was preparing for a screen from Jarrett Allen when Merrill attempted to beat him with a back cut. Nickel avoided getting caught by Allen, and used a combination of reverse footwork and outstretched arms to snuff out Merrill’s beeline.

On the ensuing offensive possession, Mikal Bridges missed a right-wing jumper. Nickel came sprinting in from above the arc, and attempted to go over Allen’s back to grab or tip the offensive rebound. He was once again called for a foul. And once more, what a gloriously energy-filled foul it was.

This takes us through the first 60ish seconds of Nickel’s NBA career. That is a lot of encouraging activity for someone with no real professional experience.

Better still, he wasn’t done.

Tyler Nickel should officially usurp Dalton Knecht in the pecking order

Take a look at a few other notable moments from Nickel’s third quarter stint:

Although he spent much of his time pursuing Merrill, he found himself cross-matched against James Harden. The Beard called off a ball screen so he could give Nickel the business. He didn’t. Not really. Nickel managed to stay in front of the (admittedly slower) 37-year-old. Harden settled for a patented step-back three. Nickel, of course, fouled him on the shot contest. But while the replay showed he clearly hit Harden’s arm, it wasn’t a reckless contest. And it certainly doesn’t negate holding his own prior to it.

Later on, Nickel also found himself matched up with Donovan Mitchell. Known for getting two feet in the paint at will, Spida didn’t end up waltzing past or blitzing through Nickel. Like Harden before him, Mitchell settled for a jumper that he missed.

Over the course of his debut, Nickel regularly fought and navigated screens in the half-court.

The Cavs shot 4-of-14 from the floor during Nickel’s minutes, including an 0-of-6 clip on threes, according to PrimeStats.net. The rookie alone wasn’t responsible, but he actively participated in perimeter containment and disruption. It is no coincidence Cleveland posted a ghastly 36.5 half-court offensive rating with him in the game.

We needn’t get ahead of our skis. One game doesn’t prove that Nickel is a future star, or a semi-immediate rotation staple. He had more fouls (four) than field-goal attempts (two).

At the same time, the two-way effort—heck, the two-way impact—is encouraging. Defense isn’t supposed to be his forte, but it was where the Knicks felt him most in his debut. That alone is enough to put him ahead of Knecht in Mike Brown’s “Circle of Trying Things.”

The Knicks didn’t even need eight-plus minutes of evidence to figure this out. Nickel’s first 60 seconds said it all.