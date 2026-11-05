Dalton Knecht's first Knicks minutes showed exactly why they signed him

Dalton Knecht has officially begun his New York Knicks career. The former Los Angeles Lakers wing made his Knicks debut toward the tail end of the team’s blowout win over the Chicago Bulls and quickly showcased the ability that made him worth the risk.

Though it was a performance in a blowout win, Knecht’s explosive three-point shooting proved to be a perfect fit for Madison Square Garden.

MSG is an electric environment regardless, and the Knicks aren’t exactly short on scorers. Few things electrify the Garden quite like a player getting hot from three, however, and Knecht is reminding skeptics of his ability to do exactly that in just his first game with New York.

Knecht posted 10 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and a block in 16 minutes, shooting 4-of-6 from the field and burying a pair of threes along the way.

Mike Brown on Dalton Knecht:



"He's a scorer. He's not just a shooter. A lot of people think he's a shooter because he's white. I said it for you, I hope I don't get in trouble. He can go get it" 😂 pic.twitter.com/k5dIQ2arwO — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) November 5, 2026

It was a welcome reminder of why the addition of a top-20 draft pick who has proven capable of scoring and shooting in the NBA is so intriguing. Yes, there are areas in which he must improve, but New York needed an infusion of youth and shooting to bring something developable to what’s quietly becoming a 30-and-over rotation.

It’s only one game with garbage-time minutes but Knecht is proving to be the exact type of player that the Knicks needed to gamble on already.

Dalton Knecht has the electric scoring ability Knicks need at wing

Knecht finished his rookie season with averages of 9.1 points and 1.6 three-point field goals made per game on .461/.376/. shooting. His averages translated to eye-opening marks of 17.0 points and 3.1 threes per 36 minutes.

Though his second season was a challenging experience, he’s made it clear that he can score in the NBA.

The Knicks, meanwhile, have an endless stream of guards and a relative dearth of wings. Their starters are excellent, but their bench is primarily comprised of players who lack the length or strength to play the 3 against bigger lineups.

At 6'6" and 215 pounds with a 6'9" wingspan, Knecht doesn’t have such an issue—assuming he stabilizes his effort and consistency on defense, of course.

Even if he ultimately plays spot minutes, Knecht has the talent to fill a meaningful role. He’s a player whom New York can develop internally, as well as an immediate talent who can at least offer scoring relief in the event of an injury or even just a cold night from the starting wings.

There’s still much to be decided, but Knecht is off to a fantastic start to his Knicks career.