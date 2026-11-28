The New York Knicks dropped their game against the Miami Heat on Friday night, losing 108-105. Unfortunately, the Knicks just weren’t making their shots. Not even a solid offensive night from Mikal Bridges could save the Knicks. It wasn’t enough to lift them out of their offensive woes, and it wasn’t enough to help them pick up a win.

Bridges played pretty well. He finished the game with 16 points, six rebounds, and two assists while shooting an impressive 7-of-11 from the field and 2-of-4 from deep range. He shot the ball well, but the rest of the team did not. Miami’s defense was ultimately too much (and the Knicks just didn’t do enough on their end to earn the win).

Lately, Bridges has been on the upswing, but on Friday night, his offensive showing wasn’t enough. The Knicks didn’t make enough shots. Plain and simple.

Mikal Bridges couldn't help the Knicks escape offensive woes

There were obviously other issues that went into the loss on Friday night. It was far from a perfect night for the Knicks, even outside of their three-point shooting as a whole.

There were some inefficient performances across the board. The Knicks turned the ball over 16 times. The Heat had 13 steals. It was just a pretty rough night for New York.

But the three-point shooting certainly stands out, especially considering the Knicks could only muster up 105 points against the Heat. New York needs to be better on that side of the ball.

The Knicks finished the night shooting just 8-of-32 (25.0%) from behind the three-point arc. And their offense as a whole wasn’t very efficient either, especially if you take away Bridges’ shots.

New York shot 37-of-79 (46.8%) from the floor. Not bad, right? Well, what if you take away Bridges’ 7-of-11 from the field? Things get a lot worse for the Knicks.

Taking away Bridges’ shots from the equation, the rest of the Knicks shot just 30-of-69 from the field, which is 44.1%. Not bad, but not nearly as good.

If you take away James Wiseman’s 4-of-4 from the field, that number dips down even further to 26-of-65, which is only 40%. The Knicks’ regulars need to be a lot better than that.

Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Josh Hart combined to shoot just 4-of-18 (22.2%) from beyond the arc. That’s just not going to help you win many games, especially against teams as good as the Heat. New York needs to shoot the ball better.