During last year's NBA Championship run, the New York Knicks became synonymous with poor starts being followed up by epic turnarounds. From storming back 22 down in round three against the Cavaliers to pulling off a truly historic 29-point comeback in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, New York has plenty of experience clawing their way back when down bad.

Mikal Bridges seems to be following this same kind of arc to a tee here in 2026-27.

It's no secret the veteran was playing abysmal ball at the start of this year's campaign. Through the first 11 games of action, he was posting career-worst averages of 5.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on a putrid 32.9 percent shooting from the floor and 26.5 percent shooting from deep, while regularly being shelved late in close games.

Things got so bad that calls for Bridges' benching became all the rage among Knicks fans and pundits alike.

However, as of late, it seems both his on-court production and off-court reputation have taken a 180-degree turn.

Mikal Bridges clawing his way back as Knicks did throughout playoffs

Over these last 10 days, Bridges has reminded everyone of just how impactful a player he can be.

Throughout this stretch, he's single-handedly put the dagger in the hearts of several teams (most recently against the Trail Blazers) while averaging 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals on 50.9 percent shooting from the field and 38.5 percent shooting from distance over the last six games.

It's no surprise that the Knicks have gone 5-1 throughout this stretch.

As Jalen Brunson put it regarding Bridges' resurgence, when "things may not be falling in your favor, but you keep doing the right thing... eventually things are gonna turn for you."

As a result, "now he's on a roll," as the superstar guard put it, and is slowly but surely widening the gap between himself and several talents on the Knicks bench when it comes to being considered for a stable role in the starting lineup.

Josh Hart slowly waking up for Knicks after rough stretch

Like Bridges, it seems Josh Hart is finally waking up after an equally abysmal start to the season.

Whether it's been a lack of burst in athleticism or nagging injuries, the beloved wing has looked like a shell of himself for the majority of this year's campaign.

However, during the club's 113-106 win over the Pacers on Sunday night, Hart seemingly snapped out of his ongoing rut, posting his first triple-double of the season with 10 points, 10 assists, and 11 rebounds while registering the second-best plus-minus on the team at plus-16.

Moving forward, the hope is that both he and Bridges can continue on this upward trajectory to help the Knicks extend their five-game win streak and climb higher up the Eastern Conference standings as they look to put their early-season woes behind them.