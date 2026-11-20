For the first month or so of the season, Mikal Bridges was placed under a microscope. To a degree, he still is. It’s been a pretty disastrous start to the year for him. His offensive game just hasn’t been there, and there were even calls for Landry Shamet to take his place in the starting lineup. But lately, Bridges has clapped back at those claims.

His play has been ticking upward. He’s shooting the ball better, and even during games when his shot isn’t falling, his defense is making up for it. That’s what the Knicks need from him. Shamet is still playing great basketball, but Bridges is giving him a bit of a stiff arm in the starting lineup conversations.

New York has invested too much in Bridges to see him struggle the way he has. This recent stretch is exactly what the Knicks wanted to see.

Bridges is still an integral piece of the puzzle in New York. He may not be playing as many minutes as he has in the past, but he’s one of their highest-paid players and still a great defender.

The offense hasn’t been there, but that’s something Bridges can keep working on. And in a few of his recent games, he flashed some of the offensive play the Knicks need from him.

Bridges has scored at least 15 points in two of his last four games. He hadn’t scored 15 points in a single game this season up until that point. It’s been a noticeable improvement.

On top of that, Bridges is shooting 6-of-15 from beyond the arc (40.0%) in his last four games. Considering he’s shooting just 30.6% from deep this season, it’s been a good few games.

Plus, as mentioned, Bridges’ defense has been shining through lately, too. When the shots haven’t been going in, he’s been checking some of the best players on the other team, which has made up for the lack of offensive production.

Shamet is still giving the Knicks great minutes. He’s been crucial to the team’s success this year, but calls for him to start over Bridges should definitely be quieting down.

Bridges is stiff-arming those talks. He’s stiff-arming Shamet. It doesn’t seem very likely that he’ll take over Bridges’ starting duties anytime soon. That may have been a bit of an overreaction.

Still, the Knicks need Bridges to keep up this level of play. He can’t sink back into the woes that plagued him early in the year.