Mikal Bridges has gone through slumps before in his NBA career, but the way he's started the season for the New York Knicks has fans more than a little concerned. He entered Tuesday's game against Toronto averaging 6.8 points on 37.5% shooting from the field and 27.5% from three. He scored a season-high 18 points in Friday's loss to the Pacers, then had only five points against the Raptors two days later.

Jose Alvarado was seen consoling Bridges on the bench, and although the Knicks won in overtime, the forward's offensive struggles were still a main talking point. But he did his part to quiet them in round two against Toronto.

Bridges finished with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 from three, along with five rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes. It was the fourth time this season (and only the second this month) he scored in double digits.

The Knicks won, which, of course, is important, but it was just as satisfying to see Bridges look like himself again and enjoy it. It was only right for him to hit the dagger three with 36 seconds left, extending New York's lead to 111-102, the final score.

Mikal Bridges may be turning a corner

Bridges' value doesn't lie only in the number of points that he scores on any given night.

We saw that in New York's first game against Toronto on Sunday, when he recorded four rebounds, one block, and one steal in the fourth quarter to help the Knicks force overtime (he had only two points during that span) while defending Jamal Shead and Immanuel Quickley. He didn't score in overtime, but did add two more rebounds.

He led the Knicks with a +15 plus/minus, which overshadowed the five points he contributed to New York's 112-108 win. But it didn't erase the pressure of his slow offensive start. Seeing things take a turn on Tuesday must have helped; the night started with Bridges hitting a fadeaway and ended with him hitting a three (his 13th of the season).

The more that Bridges sees the ball go through the net, the better. You have to shoot your way out of slumps, and in his case, he can at least take pride in what he brings on defense, but he knows more is expected of him.

The relief of helping the Knicks win a championship cured a lot (like, if giving up those picks was really worth it), but it didn't cure everything. Wearing New York across your chest is a privilege, but it's also heavy.

Bridges has gotten off to a rocky start (there's no denying that), but not to the point where the Knicks, or anyone else, should be seriously thinking about what life would look like for him elsewhere. It's way too early for all that.

And anyway, that thought could fade into the background if Bridges can use the momentum he's created to pull himself out of his slump entirely. He deserves the benefit of the doubt.