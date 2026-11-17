There's no denying that Mikal Bridges has been the biggest letdown for the New York Knicks so far in their title-defense tour.

That being said, even amid his career-worst rut, there may be a simple way for him to regain trust among the franchise and its faithful followers that he is, in fact, worthy of keeping his starting spot.

Yes, Bridges has been truly abysmal on the offensive side of the ball, as he's averaging just 6.8 points per game on 37.5 percent shooting from the floor and 27.5 percent shooting from deep, all of which are career-worst marks.

However, though the modern-day NBA may have you believe otherwise, the game of basketball is far more than just offense. Fortunately for Bridges, he's historically well-versed in the other side of the ball, and exhausting his efforts in this area of play could undoubtedly help raise his stock.

Mikal Bridges must provide Knicks with everything outside of scoring

As coach Tom Thibodeau used to say during his time with the Knicks, “You don’t have to shoot well to play well." In other words, a player can have a major impact on winning even when their shots aren't falling.

Recently, we saw Bridges exemplify such an ideology to perfection during New York's 112-108 overtime win over Toronto, where he played crucial, hardnosed defense against guys like Jamal Shead late in the contest, held his opponents to just 40.0 percent shooting, and recorded two steals and a block in his 32 minutes of action.

He would also register seven rebounds, two of which came on the offensive end, and dished out three assists during the down-to-the-wire contest.

Even with just five points scored, the veteran was still able to lead all players in plus-minus at plus-15.

His ongoing shooting slump only makes his efforts elsewhere all the more vital. If he can fully lean into becoming more of a hustle and defensive stalwart type of talent, at least until he finds his rhythm in the scoring department, Bridges would be all but guaranteed to be reinserted back into the good graces of this Knicks fanbase.

Knicks not averse to making starting lineup changes

Even though coach Mike Brown seems hesitant to pull Bridges from the starting lineup, referring to such a hypothetical move as a "panic decision," he actually does have a proven track record of making such moves during his year-and-a-quarter tenure with the Knicks.

Remember, just last season, he finally opted to throw Josh Hart into the first-five unit after fighting the idea for the first month and change of the campaign.

Ultimately, such a shakeup helped build the on-court foundation needed for the club to snap its 53-year NBA Championship drought, and to this day, Hart remains an integral part of the club's starting rotation.

That took until late November for coach Brown to commit to. With this in mind, should Bridges not find a way to make more of an impact on a consistent basis moving forward, it may entice the coaching staff to make a similar starting lineup shakeup here in 2026-27.