With every passing day, it seems the calls to pull Mikal Bridges from the first five unit grow louder and louder. At the moment, however, New York Knicks coach Mike Brown seems somewhat reluctant to do so, calling such a move a "panic decision."

Though this kind of mentality may lead some fans to believe there's no hope of a reshuffling of the starting lineup this season, Josh Hart is living proof that this headman is by no means averse to shaking things up a little further down the road.

Let's not forget that just last season, there was a similar conversation being held about how New York should touch up their starting lineup by adding the veteran to it.

Knicks took a while to commit to Josh Hart as a starter last year

Despite his impressive play to kick off the campaign, especially when running alongside the likes of regular starters Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby, coach Brown shied away from moving Hart into the starting unit until the end of November.

Now, granted, Brown pulled the trigger when he did due to Anunoby's hamstring issues, but the fact remains that, when faced with adversity, this Knicks coaching staff has a recent track record of making noteworthy adjustments.

Instead of health woes, said adversity that could force Brown to act is the woeful play of Bridges over these first 13 games of the 2026-27 season.

Regardless of the "why", Josh Hart is living proof that New York knows "what" to do in times of serious hardship. The moment just needs to be right, and, as things currently stand, they haven't reached that point just yet.

Knicks care more about who closes games than who starts

Despite Mikal Bridges' struggles, the Knicks have been content to keep him in the first five unit to start their title defense tour.

To them, it seems that who starts a game isn't nearly as important as who finishes one.

Coach Brown has been big on making in-game adjustments to his on-court personnel, especially in crunch time.

There, the Knicks have gone about benching Bridges for several fourth periods, replacing him with guys like Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson, and the man most are calling to replace him as a starter, Landry Shamet.

Though having a hot start to games is certainly desirable, this Knicks team is clearly more focused on finishing strong.

Until that changes, Bridges' role as a starter should stay safe.