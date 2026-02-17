Knicks' deadline adds prime them to renew key trait of recent playoff success

The New York Knicks essentially trading Guerschon Yabusele and two second-round draft picks for Jose Alvarado and Jeremy Sochan at the 2026 deadline wasn't just a win on-paper. It was a win in the locker room, too. Alvarado and Sochan will help New York rediscover the grit and tenacity that was a signature of their recent playoff runs, including last year's Eastern Conference Finals run made by a roster largely similar to this year's squad.

Grit, tenacity, physicality have been crucial to Knicks' playoff success

The Knicks have won several playoff series since acquiring Jalen Brunson, having defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Detroit Pistons in the first round as well as the Boston Celtics in last year's second round. They beat the Pistons because of OG Anunoby's defense against Cade Cunningham, the Pistons' lack of ancillary scoring options for Cunningham, and incredibly tough shot-making from Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns (who else remembers that crazy Game 4?)

Outside of that victory against Detroit, however, those first-round series wins essentially all came from the extent to which the Knicks' physicality outmatched their opponents' effort. Their series win against the Cavaliers came on the tails of Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson's offensive rebounding. Robinson, Anunoby, and Precious Achiuwa's defense against Joel Embiid helped them take down the 76ers.

Physicality and tenacity weren't just key parts of beloved Knicks teams from the 1990s, which featured players like Patrick Ewing and Charles Oakley to help set the tone against any challengers. They've also been key to the playoff success sustained by the Knicks of the 2020s. As much as fans complain that the modern NBA consists only of players hoisting tons of 3-pointers and complaining about fouls, both of which the Knicks take part in, this New York group has consistently had an old-school edge to them.

Sochan and Alvarado will help Knicks rediscover signature grit

This season, head coach Mike Brown has often lamented the team's inability to match opponents' physicality – or impose their own physicality without fouling. It's unfair to imply that the Knicks' toughness came from former head coach Tom Thibodeau, given that they won the NBA Cup this season without him.

Their new coach, Brown, has made sure to praise the group when they have gotten it done, with several such games occurring as part of the team's eight-game win streak. However, it's been a theme of the season that he's described the Knicks' physicality negatively more times than he's praised it.

After adding Alvarado and Sochan, though, that's sure to be less of a problem for this Knicks team. Especially once Deuce McBride is able to return from the core injury that he just had to undergo surgery for, the team at full strength should see its physicality on both ends of the court serve them as a strength, not hurt them as a weakness.