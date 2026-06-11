Knicks just crushed hilariously timed Giannis trade rumors with Game 4 comeback

The Milwaukee Bucks are apparently holding out hope the New York Knicks will fold in the NBA Finals and re-enter the fray for Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of the draft. So, much like the San Antonio Spurs, this means the Bucks also lost Game 4.

Insider Jake Fischer reported over at The Stein Line that “there’s an increasing belief leaguewide” the Bucks won’t strike a Giannis trade until they know for sure New York won’t “re-enter the Giannis Trade Sweepstakes in response to the disappointment of letting the title slip away.”

This rumor isn’t only notable for its substance. The timing of it is significant.

Oh, sorry. Did I say “significant?” I meant hilarious.

Fischer relayed this news on the eve of Game 4 between the Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. New York was working off a loss in Game 3. For most of Wednesday night, it looked like another loss was on the horizon.

The Knicks trailed by as many as 29 points. Then, the legend that is OG Anunoby happened. And after that, Karl-Anthony Towns also happened…on defense no less. Then, finally, the Knicks won. And in doing so, they once and for all removed themselves from the Giannis sweepstakes.

The Knicks no longer have to concern themselves with the Giannis rumor mill

Like it or not, Fischer’s report would carry much more heft if the Knicks failed to complete the greatest playoff comeback of all time, and were instead returning to San Antonio tied 2-2.

Indeed, since clinching a Finals appearance, everything has pointed to New York running it back, even though it means entering the second apron. But those inclinations can shift on a whim. Remember, Knicks owner James Dolan didn’t paint this core as a Finals-or-bust. He framed it as a championship-or-bust proposition.

Even if those goalposts moved by the time these Finals tipped off, they could just as easily have moved again. Blowing a 2-0 Finals lead would leave a poor taste in everyone’s mouth. That type of collapse may have compelled Dolan and team president Leon Rose to revisit the Giannis discussions they held with Milwaukee last summer.

That isn’t on the table anymore. The Knicks aren’t squandering a 3-1 series lead. Not these Knicks. They have multiple 20-point fourth-quarter comebacks this postseason alone. It takes a certain resolve to close out contenders. They have enough of it to win one of the next three games.

We don’t need to watch another minute of the Finals, though, to laugh off any and all future Giannis-to-the-Knicks links. That ship has sailed. Never mind whether they have the assets to cobble together a real package for him. They don’t need him to win it all. This much is clear with just one victory to go.

It’ll be even clearer, even more undeniable, one win from now.