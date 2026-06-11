OG Anunoby just single-handedly made Victor Wembanyama look foolish

In the first half of Game 4, Victor Wembanyama looked up at Mitchell Robinson after he got fouled and screamed out. He said he was in Robinson’s head. The image quickly went viral. But by the end of the night, OG Anunoby single-handedly (literally) made Wemby look foolish, as the New York Knicks completed the largest comeback in NBA Finals history.

The San Antonio Spurs were up by 29 points. Then, slowly but surely, the Knicks fought their way back. And with 5.7 seconds on the clock – after a De’Aaron Fox missed layup – Jalen Brunson took a deep, contested three. It missed, but Anunoby was there. With just one hand, he tipped the ball back in the basket.

All that Wemby trash talk came back to bite him, and Anunoby set New York on fire.

OG Anunoby's tip-in makes Victor Wembanyama's first-half moment look foolish

Wembanyama and the Spurs were on a roll in the first half. They looked dominant. It looked like they were going to take the series back to San Antonio, tied at two apiece after being down 0-2.

Wemby to Mitchell Robinson:



“I’M IN YOUR HEAD.” pic.twitter.com/ei0HIvdC5l — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) June 11, 2026

But the Knicks didn’t give up. They kept pushing forward. Brunson found some success in the second half. Karl-Anthony Towns provided some buckets. Jose Alvarado played a huge role off the bench, even replacing Mikal Bridges in New York’s closing lineup.

However, it was Anunoby who stole the show. In the second half alone, Anunoby had 19 points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block while shooting an impressive 7-of-9 from the field and 5-of-5 from beyond the three-point arc.

He gave the Knicks everything he had, and they needed every morsel of blood, sweat, and tears he could provide. Anunoby’s scoring was essential to New York’s 29-point comeback.

But his master class, his magnum opus, came at the end of the game. Anunoby’s tip-in will live forever in Knicks history if they can finish up the series and bring a championship to New York.

At this point, Anunoby should be the favorite to win Finals MVP. He’s been crucial for them, and now, he’s got a game-winner in the Finals. Anunoby has been perfect.

OG ANUNOBY WITH THE PUTBACK.



KNICKS COMPLETE THE 29-PT COMEBACK FOR THE WIN.



LARGEST COMEBACK IN NBA FINALS HISTORY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZtWVWY6JsR — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

Wembanyama’s first-half moment with Robinson had aura. At the time, the Spurs controlled the series. They controlled everything. Wemby controlled everything.

Yet in one fell swoop, with a single hand, Anunoby changed everything. If he missed that tip-in, the Spurs probably would have won the game, despite the Knicks’ comeback.

But Anunoby made sure that didn’t happen.