Giannis just gave the Knicks ultimate form of validation

Short of winning a title, there are few forms of validation better than an NBA superstar thinking about forcing a trade to your team, regardless of whether you have the assets to acquire him. The New York Knicks just received this stamp of approval from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Giannis thought long and hard about leaving the Milwaukee Bucks this past summer. This soul-searching invariably brought him back to the only team for which he’s ever played, but before it did, his wandering eyes became laser focused on the Knicks.

New York was apparently the “only place” outside of Milwaukee Giannis wanted to play, per Shams’ latest report. This interest never led to meaningful discussions, but the Bucks “picked up the Knicks’ call,” and general manager Jon Horst was bracing for a Giannis trade request in late July when he visited the two-time MVP in Greece.

The end result of these negotiations matters less than them happening at all. New York has gradually put itself back on the contender’s map over the past few years, and Giannis’ exclusive interest is proof the front office has built something that appeals to players around the league.

The Knicks are winners of Giannis’ future no matter what

Actually landing Giannis if he becomes available is all sorts of complicated for New York. Signing Mikal Bridges to an extension that allows him to be traded less than a week before the Feb. 5 deadline gives the Knicks plenty of salary-matching pathways, but they don’t have the ability to include an outright first-round pick.

Giannis actually did New York a massive favor by returning to Milwaukee if Leon Rose and Co. are still hot on his trail. The Knicks will never have the best collection of first-rounders to include, but they’ll be able to dangle two over the summer: whomever they draft next June, and a 2033 first.

Even with these sweeteners, New York will be hard-pressed to build a package worthy of landing Giannis. It will require third and fourth teams placing premium value on players like Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns, or Giannis will need to bust out his best James Harden impression.

Delivering a “Knicks or else” trade demand doesn’t seem like it’s Giannis’ style. After the latest report, though, we’d be remiss to entirely dismiss the possibility. Giannis is about to be a 13-year veteran. He knows how the business works. He and his agent are acutely aware of New York’s trade assets. Giannis has circled the Knicks’ name, even if only briefly, in blue-and-orange hearts anyway.

Next summer could get super interesting with Giannis one year out from free agency. More importantly, for the time being anyway, his interest proves that New York has re-established itself as a place to be—not because of the market itself, but because of the basketball being played within it.