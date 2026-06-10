Knicks are handling Giannis trade rumors the exact right way

The New York Knicks discussed a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade with the Bucks last offseason, after the star said it was the only other team he'd play for outside of Milwaukee. Nothing came of those talks, and they moved on, expressing interest again before the deadline. They could reconvene this summer, and as Jake Fischer reported for The Stein Line late Tuesday night, that is exactly what the Bucks are hoping will happen (subscription required):

Also: There is an increasing belief leaguewide that they would prefer to wait until after the NBA Finals before completing a deal to see if the Knicks end up squandering a 2-0 series lead. Might the Knicks then decide to re-enter the Giannis Trade Sweepstakes in response to the disappointment of letting the title slip away?

I'm not going to put out in the universe what Fischer did, but with New York making it to the NBA Finals (winning 13 straight games in the process), there shouldn't be a push to trade for Antetokounmpo, regardless of how the next few games go.

Imagine knowing even five years ago that the Knicks wouldn't need someone like Giannis to elevate their roster to reach the heights they hadn't gotten to in so long. It would've felt like a dream then, but now, thanks to Leon Rose and Co, it's reality.

Knicks didn't need Giannis Antetokounmpo to reach NBA Finals

After Milwaukee's season ended, co-owner Jimmy Haslam said that the organization wanted to resolve Antetokounmpo's future before the draft. The 31-year-old can either plan to sign an extension with the Bucks when he becomes eligible on Oct. 1, or go elsewhere.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported a few weeks ago that Milwaukee is "fully open for business" on Giannis trade offers. The way the playoffs have panned out could work in the Bucks' favor if Antetokounmpo decides he wants to leave. He recently said that he hopes to stay where he is for "many more" years, but his words won't hold weight unless his actions align with them.

If Giannis decides otherwise, there would be a window for New York to resume discussions with Milwaukee, but it'd cost the Knicks a player like Karl-Anthony Towns or OG Anunoby. Fans might've been able to talk themselves into either outcome before the February deadline (it's a great thing Leon didn't), but not anymore.

Antetokounmpo has made it clear that he wants to win another championship, whether that be in Milwaukee or with another team. The allure of playing a leading role in New York ending its 50+ year title drought could've been too much for Giannis to resist, prompting him to decide to leave the Bucks this summer.

Hopefully, that won't be something he's thinking about for much longer. The window for Antetokounmpo to go to the Knicks should've already passed, and not because New York missed out.