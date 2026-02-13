Knicks cranked up the pressure on their biggest wild card by signing Jeremy Sochan

The New York Knicks made a series of brilliant decisions that positioned them to sign Jeremy Sochan, a player they targeted on the trade market, to a rest-of-season contract after he was waived by the San Antonio Spurs. In doing so, though, they made another fairly critical decision: They won’t be adding another big to hedge against the health of Mitchell Robinson, and are now more beholden to his availability than ever.

This isn’t what you’d call a shocking outcome. The Knicks made their stance on Robinson clear by keeping him past the deadline. But they nevertheless poked around other bigs on the trade market. There was also a push for them to use the final roster spot on Chris Boucher, or buyout candidates like Marvin Bagley III, Kevon Looney, Xavier Tillman Sr., Drew Eubanks, or someone else.

New York is instead rolling with Sochan. That’s more than defensible. Even with the feel-good emergence of Mohamed Diawara, the Knicks could use extra wing depth. As a 22-year-old lottery pick who’s shown flashes as a cutter, playmaker, and defender, Sochan also has more inherent upside than any other name on the open market.

Still, this choice is not without consequences. And just as Sochan’s arrival could jeopardize minutes for Diawara, it increases the pressure upon Robinson’s shoulders.

The Knicks’ center rotation gets dicey after Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns

Nobody the Knicks signed off the midseason scrap heap would begin to approximate Robinson’s value. His offensive rebounding is a revelation, and in recent weeks, he’s showcased more of his peak defensive form.

But his impact is seldom up for debate. New York is more concerned with his availability. That’s why it has him on an injury management program. And even as he’s avoided any protracted stretches of missed games, he’s racked up 16 absences. With four back-to-backs left on the team’s schedule, that number will climb to at least 20.

Meticulously fiddling with Robinson’s appearances and minutes will all be worth it if he’s healthy for the postseason. There’s no guarantee that will happen. There is certainly no guarantee he won’t need the occasional game off despite the removal of back-to-backs. This says nothing of how many minutes he can actually play. He has logged over 25 just five times, and is averaging under 21 for the season.

If he’s unable to go, needs a night off or just gets into foul trouble, Ariel Hukporti is the Knicks’ next big up. Make no bones about it, there are far worse options. But Hukporti doesn’t defend or rebound with the same physicality. It’s tough to consistently win the minutes he plays when he’s also not a floor-spacer (despite teasing a jumper in the G-League).

After him, New York has nowhere to turn. Mike Brown could experiment with OG Anunoby or Jeremy Sochan at the 5, but that won’t fly for more than a few possessions at a time. Leaning more on Karl-Anthony Towns is the default, and that comes with its own set of risks, on top of the ineludible defensive drawbacks.

Once more, with feeling: This does not make the decision to use the final roster spot on Sochan a mistake. The Knicks have always been uncomfortably dependent on Robinson. Sochan’s arrival simply doubles-down on that reliance. Whether that’s for better or worse will be determined in due course.