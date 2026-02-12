Mike Breen just said what every Knicks fan has been screaming

Mike Breen has some words of advice for Karl-Anthony Towns that New York Knicks fans are going to love, and have heard before, at much louder decibels, coming out of their own mouths: Stop. Whining. To. The. Refs.

Okay, so, the Knicks’ play-by-play icon was more eloquent than that. But the overarching message stands.

Calling his first game for the team since January 19, Breen took issue with KAT’s reaction to a no-call early in the fourth quarter of New York’s Tuesday night letdown against the Eastern Conference-worst Indiana Pacers.

“Towns has to stop complaining,” he said to his broadcast partner, Knicks legend Walt Frazier. “I agree, sometimes he doesn’t get the benefit of the calls, but it’s just, it’s nonstop. And officials aren’t going to listen to him because he does it after every call, or every non-call.”

Mike Breen is FED UP with KAT complaining after every call.



"Towns HAS to stop complaining….I agree sometimes he doesn't get the benefit of the call, but it's non stop."

Complaining to officials is an NBA pastime. Virtually every player does it. Towns did not invent it. But his animated griping is more frequent than most, particularly after he’s just attacked the basket, or when he’s whistled for an offensive foul. And it’s hurting the Knicks, as well as himself.

The Knicks defense suffers when KAT is busy griping

How many times have we all, as a family, been watching a Knicks game only to see Towns miss a shot or lose the ball near the rim, then vent his frustrations to the closest official, oftentimes for so long he falls out of frame while everyone else is getting back on defense?

Don’t bother answering. Nobody can count that high.

This frustrating habit of Towns’ can be detrimental to the defense. The Knicks rank 27th in points allowed per possession after a miss in the restricted area. That isn’t solely because of Towns, but it exacerbates the problem. Also: It’s no coincidence opposing teams get out in transition far more often off live balls when KAT is on the floor.

Fans, teammates, and of course, Mike Bren might be more willing to live with this if the six-time All-Star was having a banner season. I’m not sure who needs to hear this, but he is decidedly not.

Even as the Knicks have emerged from their post-NBA-Cup nosedive, Towns’ inconsistency remains his biggest constant. So not only is he undermining a defense that he doesn’t reliably help in the first place, but he’s also not holding up his end of the bargain on offense. And as New York found out prior to the deadline, he has the trade value to show for it.

KAT needs to get his complaining under control

If the Knicks fail to make the NBA Finals, it will not be because Towns complains too much. This is merely another form of baggage that grates on fans—and, as Breen proves, people who cover him.

Few are willing to excuse Towns’ other issues, many of which are far more concerning—like his general defense, or his commanding lead on the Offensive Fouls Committed Crown™ for a third-straight season. Yet, that’s precisely what makes this all so infuriating.

Towns has the ability to control how much he goes back and forth with the refs. This isn’t a physical-tools issue, or medical problem. It’s a matter of common sense, and about what’s better for the team. And as Breen alludes to, it’s also better for KAT. If he’s more selective with his complaining, who knows, the refs might be more inclined to listen.

Right now, he’s the “Grown Adult Who Cried Foul”—a title and reputation he shouldn’t want, and a calling card that’s insufferable to watch.