Giannis rumors just sealed Mitchell Robinson's extension fate with the Knicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s apparent interest in the New York Knicks, as first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania, means all sorts of things. Above all, it is a testament to what they’ve built, as well as a reality check on the level and number of trade assets they have in place. It’s also bad news for anyone who wants Mitchell Robinson to sign an extension in advance of free agency next summer.

The idea of not locking down the 27-year-old big man is hardly a revelation. Many have considered it the most likely scenario all along. New York needs to see if he can stay healthy, and how he fits within head coach Mike Brown’s vision of playing faster.

Re-signing Mitchell Robinson will almost assuredly put the Knicks into the second apron as well. They must decide whether the roster, as constructed, is worth both the financial and opportunity costs of crossing that threshold.

Mind you, this is all before considering Giannis’ affinity for suiting up in orange and blue.

Extending Mitchell Robinson complicates Giannis trades

While Giannis’ unofficial dalliance with New York unfolded this past summer, Charania notes that he will be “paying close attention” to how the Milwaukee Bucks start the season, and how the championship landscape looks. This suggests he could request out in advance of the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Given how short they are on draft picks, the Knicks cannot afford to take any player inclusions off the table. And if Robinson signs a deal that pays him more than 120 percent of his current salary in 2026-27, he can’t be dealt for six months.

New York could hope that Robinson extends on a number that keeps him trade-eligible. But that requires him to accept around $15.5 million in Year 1. That’s not starting-center money. Even if he signs for a Knicks-friendly number, there’s no guarantee the Bucks or another squad feel the same way. Sellers often place premiums on expiring contracts. That is part of Robinson’s appeal now.

The Knicks could just extend their big man after the trade deadline. In-season Giannis noise will have quieted down by that point. Except, this consigns them to second-apron territory ahead of the summer. That makes pulling off any trade much harder.

Second-apron teams can’t take back more money than they receive or aggregate multiple salaries when swinging deals. New York can bypass those restrictions if it ducks beneath the second apron as part of any Giannis trade, but having that as a stipulation before ever entering negotiations is less than ideal. The Knicks will already be at an asset deficit compared to other suitors. Adding another variable to the equation isn’t going to help.

Letting Robinson reach free agency may be the right move

Other teams will be free to bid on Robinson if he hits the open market. This is considered problematic.

Is it really, though?

Find the suitor prepared to burn $20-plus million per year on Robinson. You can’t. They don’t exist. Free agency has changed. Stars don’t reach it, so teams generally aren’t spending as much. The Knicks don’t have to worry about losing Robinson for nothing unless they so choose.

Prioritizing Giannis without overly committing to the pipe dream is a bigger priority. Even if he puts the Knicks on a one-team wishlist, the road to acquiring him is long, winding, and filled with landmines. But, well, we’re talking about Giannis. New York has no other choice than to keep its options open. Extending Robinson closes too many of them.