Cold reality may be setting in for Knicks fans chasing superstar trade

After ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news that Giannis Antetokounmpo told the Bucks that the only team he would want to play for other than the Bucks was the Knicks. Fans who are hoping the Knicks could pull off an in-season trade for the Greek Freak need to let go of the dream, as it is incredibly unlikely.

Fred Katz of The Athletic explained that if the Knicks are to make a serious push to acquire the former MVP, it wouldn't happen until next year, writing, "Because of salary-cap quirks, trading a two-time MVP on such a large salary is a far easier task to pull off in the offseason than it is before February’s deadline. If the Knicks got in on Antetokounmpo, it wouldn’t be until next year."

Pulling off a trade would be complicated

There is a reason that trade discussions never became serious over the summer. The Knicks only have one first-round pick that they could include in a trade with the Bucks. They also only have three pick swaps at their disposal. That simply isn't enough draft capital to land a player of Antetokounmpo's caliber.

Antetokounmpo is called the Greek Freak for a reason. He is one of the game's most unstoppable forces. He has averaged over 30 points and over 11 rebounds for three straight years, while playing elite defense. Those types of players are once in a generation, and the only way you trade them is if you get a record-setting haul in return.

During the season, things get even more complicated. The trade would require another team, someone that would take one of the Knicks' better players, like OG Anunoby or Karl-Anthony Towns, for multiple first-round picks.

The Knicks would then need to re-route those picks to the Bucks, along with matching salary, for Antetokounmpo.

Other teams can offer much more

Adding an additional layer of complexity is the fact that there are multiple other teams that have draft picks and young talent who could easily make a more compelling offer than the Knicks.

For example, the Houston Rockets have a slew of draft picks loaded in the chamber; they also have tons of young players with upside, such as Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard.

What is aiding the Knicks is that Antetokounmpo specifically named them. Teams try to honor the trade wishes of their superstars, specifically when they have been around as long and given as much as Giannis has. That said, the Bucks can only do so much. If another team blows them away with an offer, they aren't going to ship him to New York for Anunoby and an unprotected first.