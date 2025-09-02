Knicks' perfect Mitchell Robinson extension solution is crystal clear

Mitchell Robinson’s extension eligibility is taking center stage now that the New York Knicks have locked down Mikal Bridges. The prevailing consensus suggests the big man will wind up reaching 2026 unrestricted free agency. While that’s a justifiable approach, New York may want to consider another move: extending him on a deal that can immediately be traded.

Truth be told, the Knicks might already be thinking along these lines. As The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III recently wrote, he’s getting “the sense that New York would be willing to sign Robinson to a team-friendly extension.” This could refer to protection in the event Robinson continues to miss games, as Edwards also notes. It could also refer to keeping the 27-year-old trade-eligible.

Players who sign extensions typically cannot be moved for six months. But this restriction can be skirted if they accept a deal that’s worth 120 percent of their salary in the final year of their current contract, and doesn’t give them more than 5 percent raises in subsequent seasons.

This is the extension the Knicks should offer

Going off Robinson’s current $13 million salary, a 120 percent raise in 2026-27 would take him to about $15.5 million. For reference, that puts him on track to be about the 20th-highest paid center—a ranking that could decline depending on how much guys like Walker Kessler, Jalen Duren, Mark Williams, and others receive in their next deal.

Even with Robinson missing a combined 116 games over the past two seasons, the Knicks should be comfortable with the number. Figuring out the subsequent years is the bigger wrinkle.

A four-season deal with 5 percent increases runs a total of $66.8 million. That’s pretty team-friendly when looking at how much the salary cap can climb. It’s barely more than the four-year, $60 million pact Robinson is wrapping up now.

Since he’s missed so much time, though, New York could try to keep it flat. That would make it four years and $62.1 million. It could also try getting him to accept a declining rate, like he has now, in exchange for guaranteeing the whole thing. A four-year, $57.7 million extension allows them to give him a 20 percent raise in 2026-27, but have his salary decline by 5 percent in subsequent seasons as the team gets more expensive.

Keeping Mitchell Robinson trade-eligible is the goal

Any resolution the Knicks come to here must be with trade eligibility in mind. They need to maintain what little flexibility is at their disposal. Now that Bridges cannot be shipped out until just before the February 5 deadline, Robinson’s expiring contract arguably becomes their best asset.

That makes giving the big man an ample raise a no-go. It removes him from any midseason trade talks. His restriction, at this point, would not lift until after the deadline.

The 120 percent rule provides a roadmap to the best of both worlds. New York would get to keep Robinson off the open market next summer, and wouldn’t compromise any of its midseason-trade optionality.

Whether Robinson himself would be on board with this approach is a separate matter. Given how much sense it makes for them, the Knicks should make it their mission to find out.