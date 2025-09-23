Mitchell Robinson extension fate is painfully obvious

The Knicks' longest-tenured player, Mitchell Robinson, is heading into the final season of his four-year, $60 million contract, which he signed back in 2022-23. Fans who were hoping the Knicks would ink Robinson to an extension before the season tips off may be disappointed, as Zach Lowe of The Ringer and Sam Amick of The Athletic predicted the big man wouldn't get a new deal at this time.

Speaking on The Zach Lowe Show, Lowe said, "I think the Knicks want to see how healthy he is and how he plays. I think they might like the idea of an expiring contract motivating him."

It is always the same consensus when it comes to Big Mitch. When he is healthy, he is profoundly impactful and extremely valuable to this organization, perhaps now more than ever. The problem, which has been consistent throughout his career, is his availability.

The best ability is availability

As the old sports adage goes, the best ability is availability. It doesn't matter how good or impactful you are; if you can't stay on the floor, you aren't very valuable. For Robinson, this is especially true. Last season, he appeared in only 17 games, having returned late in the season from a lower leg injury he suffered in the playoffs the previous year.

In 2023-24, Robinson appeared in only 31 games. In fact, Robinson has only played in 60 or more games in a season once over the last five years, after having done it in both of his first two seasons. He is finally starting off the year healthy, but how long can the Knicks count on that lasting?

His value, when healthy, is clear

I said that Robinson was perhaps more valuable to the Knicks now than he has ever been for two reasons. First, this is the best chance the Knicks have had at reaching the finals since they drafted Robinson; that is the obvious one.

Beyond that, they are going to rely on his defense more than ever. The Knicks, similarly to the Timberwolves, have shown that they feel Karl-Anthony Towns is better utilized when playing alongside another center. Minnesota did it with Rudy Gobert, and the Knicks played Robinson alongside Towns in the Eastern Conference Finals quite often.

The start of the season should provide some much-needed clarity on Robinson's future with the team. If he comes out of the gates playing like he did in the playoffs, do the Knicks extend him? Do they capitalize on his value and trade him? We will all have to wait and see.