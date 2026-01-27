Unlikely trade target suddenly makes perfect sense for the Knicks

The Golden State Warriors’ misfortune could open a window of opportunity for the New York Knicks—one just large enough for Al Horford to fit through.

Every signal coming out of the Big Apple suggests the Knicks are most concerned with landing another ball-handler. That makes sense considering their best options beyond Jalen Brunson are, in some order, Josh Hart, the undercooked Tyler Kolek, Deuce McBride, and Jordan Clarkson.

Still, between Guerschon Yabusele being a total non-factor, Mitchell Robinson’s ankle-management plan, and the wildly inconsistent play from Karl-Anthony Towns, New York could use another big.

And Horford, quite frankly, is the perfect fit.

The Warriors have more of an incentive to move Horford

Barring the acquisition of a fringe All-NBA player, the Warriors’ season is effectively over after Jimmy Butler suffered a torn ACL. His absence doesn’t just nuke this year, either.

Butler turns 37 in September, and this is a serious injury. It’ll be a minor shock if he’s back on the court before 2027. And at that point, Golden State can’t be sure what he’ll look like.

Horford presumably didn’t join the Warriors to contend for play-in spots over the next two years. And if recent reports are any indication, the team doesn’t plan to pursue big-time reinforcements—particularly if it entails moving Butler, or Draymond Green.

This doesn’t automatically put Golden State on firesale watch. But it does mean the Dubs and Horford are on disparate timelines. If general manager Mike Dunleavy can get his hands on a couple of seconds in exchange for someone who doesn’t factor into the picture beyond next season, he has to at least consider it.

Al Horford is a great fit for the Knicks

Don’t get too bent out of shape by Horford’s struggles to start the year. He has looked much better for a while. Since Christmas, he is shooting over 60 percent on twos, and better than 40 percent on threes.

Going on 40 years old this June, Horford’s age will scare some suitors away. The Knicks shouldn’t be one of them. They don’t need him to play 25-plus minutes per game. The 15 to 20 he’s logging right now will be more than enough.

New York isn’t going to find another reserve big who checks more boxes. Horford remains capable of hanging tough on defense, including when he’s dragged out to the perimeter. His shooting will allow him to play alongside either Towns or Robinson, in addition to whatever reps he racks up as the lone big. He can also be used as a playmaking hub for small pockets.

Perhaps most importantly, his salary is a near-perfect match for Yabusele’s deal. Horford is making a touch more, since he signed for the full mini MLE. The Knicks can work around that by roping in a third team to take on a tiny contract, if not Yabusele himself.

Unlike other targets, Horford also shouldn’t cost assets New York will need for its seemingly ongoing/inevitable pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo. You are not dangling a first-round swap or Deuce McBride to get him.

The acquisition of Horford, who has a player option for next season, is a nice hedge against the Knicks’ hazy frontcourt future, too. Robinson is currently headed to free agency, and Towns may need to be matching salary in a hypothetical Giannis deal. Horford fits with Giannis—because he fits with pretty much anyone, really—and safeguards New York against turnover within its center rotation.

Whether the 39-year-old is gettable for second-rounders is questionable. For a multitude of reasons, the Knicks should make it their mission to find out.