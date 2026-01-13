Knicks’ approach to the trade market suddenly makes perfect sense

Nearly every single batch of New York Knicks trade rumors links them to a guard. Failing that, they get tied to a backup big man. But it’s never a wing, despite the rotation’s clear need for a reliable one outside of the OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart trio.

Now we know why.

It isn’t because the Knicks front office has no idea what it needs most. It isn’t even because they actually need another ball-handling guard or big man more than a wing. You are free to make that case, particularly if you believe they cannot trust Tyler Kolek’s play, or Mitchell Robinson’s availability.

Regardless of where you land, New York’s most pressing deadline priority is debatable. Yet, the wing spot is never going to win out…because there apparently aren’t any available.

The trade market for wings is prohibitive

Reporting for The Stein Line, Jake Fischer writes that teams on the prowl for perimeter upgrades are facing a “very limited wing market.” This is not-so-hot news for a large majority of buyers. It’s akin to a slap in the face for New York.

Certain wing players will amble their way onto the chopping block, or at the very least prove not to be untouchable. Names like Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Andrew Wiggins, Michael Porter Jr., Saddiq Bey, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Jerami Grant immediately spring to mind. There will be more, too.

A number of these players would be rock-solid fits for the Knicks…if they had the capacity to actually get them.

Not only is New York unable to trade a first-round pick until the offseason, but its matching-salary possibilities limit their scope even further. Assuming Aunoby, Bridges, Hart, Robinson, Jalen Brunson, and Karl-Anthony Towns are all off the table, Guerschon Yabusele is the team’s largest expendable contract. He is only on the books for $5.5 million.

Though the Knicks can aggregate players together to bring back larger salaries, they aren’t allowed to accept more money in return than they send out. That further limits their options. They will be even more restricted if it turns out they have another off-limits player in Deuce McBride. At that point, trading for anyone making around $10 million, let alone more, requires four-for-one constructions.

This doesn’t mean the Knicks should give up on acquiring a wing

While it won’t be easy to deepen the wing rotation, the Knicks shouldn’t rule it out just because the market and their war chest is limited. Their defense needs another bigger mobile body who can guard multiple positions.

This is not to imply that Robinson, Hart, Bridges, or McBride should be put up to acquire said player. It just means New York should open itself up to fliers on cheaper dice rolls.

Going after players such as Ochai Agbaji won’t make a ton of headlines, but if everything pans out, someone like him could be exactly what they need. Ditto for Justin Champagnie of the Washington Wizards. Or Keshad Johnson of the Miami Heat.

This list goes on. And the Knicks, despite clearly focusing on backup ball-handers and big men, should be plumbing the full depths of it.