Knicks have an ideal trade target hiding in plain sight

As an inner-circle championship contender, the New York Knicks do not have to swing a big trade prior to the February 5 deadline. Beefing up the rotation on the margins is more important than making a huge splash.

And that’s why Ochai Agbaji should have their attention.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, “rival NBA executives have cited Toronto’s Ochai Agbaji as the likely trade candidate to help the Raptors duck below the tax.” He goes on to write that the Phoenix Suns haveoffered a package built around Nick Richards and second-round picks.

If salary and seconds is, in fact, what it takes to extricate Agbaji from The True North, the Knicks need to be all over him.

Ochai Agbaji is quietly a perfect fit for the Knicks

Most trade rumors continue to link the Knicks to backup guards. Other tidbits have them pursuing reserve bigs, largely because the Guerschon Yabusele signing looks like a major bust, and because Mitchell Robinson cannot be relied upon for a certain number of games or appearances.

Recent developments, however, suggest New York has a bigger need on the wings. Tyler Kolek is playing so well that he might force Jordan Clarkson out of the rotation once Deuce McBride returns. And the team has been killing it during the minutes Karl-Anthony Towns logs at center, which significantly dilutes the need to go out, and get another big.

Meanwhile, with Josh Hart back in the starting lineup, the Knicks have exactly zero wings coming off the bench. That is not on the verge of changing, unless they believe rookie Mohamed Diawara will suddenly be ready for playing time with the regulars.

Agbaji can come in, and immediately fill the gaps. Though his three-point shooting is touch-and-go, he’s proven to be a defensive menace who can guard a wide array of assignments.

Since joining the Raptors, he has ranked in the 90th percentile or higher of matchup difficulty, and the time he spends guarding the other team’s highest-usage player, according to BBall Index. Not surprisingly, the bulk of his defensive possessions pit him against primary ball-handlers. That would allow him to pick up the slack OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges must shoulder when McBride isn’t on the court.

Swing a trade for Agbaji should be relatively easy

New York will not be priced out of the Agbaji bidding if second-round compensation is the standard. Toronto’s financial situation is the only real challenge.

The Raptors need to shed around $800,000 in salary to skirt the tax. With just under $150,000 separating them from the second apron, the Knicks cannot take back more money in trades than they send out.

A third team will be needed to make the math work, unless Toronto is okay lining up a subsequent deal. That is far from the end of the world. Three-team trades are increasingly common in the Era of Aprons.

If Toronto is willing to take on Yabusele, who makes less than Agbaji, New York can reroute Clarkson, Pacome Dadiet, or less preferably, Landry Shamet to another squad without much muss or fuss. If it costs them the Washington Wizards’ second-round picks in 2026 and 2027, then so be it.

Agbaji offers much-needed defensive skill and versatility now. If he’s downing threes at the clip he did last year, he becomes a flat-out steal. And given the way restricted free agency works, there’s a good chance the Knicks could keep him at a team-friendly number beyond this season.