Timothée Chalamet performs Oscar-worthy sales pitch for LeBron to sign with Knicks

The New York Knicks have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for LeBron James this offseason, with the Los Angeles Lakers putting their full focus toward building around superstar Luka Doncic. James will be searching for a fifth NBA title before his retirement. Rising Hollywood superstar – and known fan of the Knicks – Timothée Chalamet pitched the future Hall-of-Famer on joining New York's roster in free agency, jokingly starting off by saying he didn't want to get in trouble with NBA commissioner Adam Silver for tampering and driving home his point by quoting Shaquille O'Neal.

Chalamet revives Shaq's "Win a Ring for The King" slogan

The Marty Supreme star grew up in New York City and is known to have a longstanding fandom of the Knicks. James and Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash invited the actor onto their podcast, Mind the Game, for what the show itself described as a "masterclass in craft, passion, and the mindset it takes to be great."

Aside from their shared love for basketball, Chalamet definitely has that pursuit of greatness in common with James and the now-retired Nash. He also seems to be in pursuit of a championship title for his Knicks, which he wasn't too afraid to let James know about on stage in Hollywood.

"I don't want to interfere with any tampering rules or anything, I know there's a prized free agent next summer, possibly, sitting on my right. It's something about- might not be your last year, but if it is, a farewell tour in a New York Knicks uniform? Oh my God, that would be unbelievable. 'Win a ring for the King!' I feel like Shaquille O'Neal next to LeBron right now man, come on, let's get LeBron to New York! Start the petition," Chalamet exclaimed to James and Nash as the audience had mixed reactions.

The reference to O'Neal stems from a 2009 quote given by the dominant big man, when he told reporters after an offseason trade to James' Cleveland Cavaliers that his "motto is very simple: win a ring for the king." Chalamet dusted the cobwebs off of that wrinkle in NBA history in his attempt to shift the conversation's focus to getting James on the Knicks' roster.

James hasn't entertained, or shut down, these Knicks rumors

James didn't exactly ruin the actor's dreams, either. The star joked to Chalamet, in response to his pleas, that the two would "talk backstage" after recording their live show.

ESPN analyst and former NBA front office member Bobby Marks recently outlined the obstacles to James becoming a Knick this offseason, but he didn't say "never," either.