Bobby Marks reveals the only way for LeBron to land on the Knicks this offseason

It's been widely speculated that LeBron James will move on from the Los Angeles Lakers after this season, with the team focusing on building around the much-younger Luka Doncic. The possibility exists that James could choose to end his career with the New York Knicks in a bid to help deliver championships to four different franchises across a 20-plus year-long career. However, ESPN's Bobby Marks just outlined the biggest obstacle to James joining New York's roster this summer: he would likely have to take the veteran's minimum exception if he wanted to don orange and blue.

To take his talents to New York, James might have to take vet's minimum

The Knicks weren't picked out of a hat as a potential fit for James. There are several reasons why fans or analysts might identify the team as a landing spot, ranging from Leon Rose formerly serving as the superstar's agent before his Klutch days began to the Knicks towel James donned after a 2024 win at Madison Square Garden.

The all-time great gave credence to speculation at the time that his days in Los Angeles might be limited by wearing the towel, a characteristically strategic chess move from James. Since then, the Lakers have only pivoted further away from building around the 41-year-old. It's not a good sign when a story leaks that team governor Jeanie Buss expected more credit from James for drafting his son, Bronny James, in the second round. Leaks like that almost always lead to the ship going all the way down.

If LeBron did decide to come to the Knicks, though, Marks outlined that they're are among several teams that would likely only be able to offer him the veteran's minimum exception. The other two teams Marks mentioned were the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers, also teams in the state to contend for a championship.

Any scenario where James departs from Los Angeles would be executed strategically by him and his agency, more than likely putting the star in a spot where he can help contribute to a title pursuit and further affirm his status as an all-time great athlete, not even just in the sport of basketball.

Even if it involves taking a veteran's minimum contract, that might be a financial sacrifice worth making for a superstar that will finish this season having made about $581 million – just in NBA salary – over the course of his career. The Knicks could be a great spot for James to pursue a fifth championship ring. But it takes two to tango.

Would Leon Rose and company be interested in a headlining reunion with their former client?