Stunning Jordan Clarkson transformation comes at a hidden cost to the Knicks

Jordan Clarkson reinventing himself at the age of 33, in the middle of the season, after falling out of the rotation, has turned into one of the New York Knicks’ most feel-good and important developments. It may also be a transformation that pushes him out the door when he re-enters free agency.

New York locked up the veteran guard on a one-year minimum. They won’t have his Bird rights over the offseason, and can’t offer him more than a 120 percent raise off his current salary without having cap space or some version of the mid-level exception.

Spoiler alert: The Knicks will have neither of those things.

Cap space is out of the question. So, too, is the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. As of now, they also don’t project to have the mini mid-level exception of $6.1 million. Keeping this core relatively intact will nudge them toward the second apron. They will blow right past it if they re-sign Mitchell Robinson, whose return currently feels essential. This is all before considering potential new deals for Landry Shamet (Early Bird) and Mohamed Diawara (Early Bird restricted.)

In all likelihood, then, the Knicks’ best offer for Clarkson will top out at $4.4 million—120 percent of his current minimum. Once upon a time, that would be considered more than enough. Now, we can’t be so sure.

Jordan Clarkson will have suitors outside New York

Nobody should pretend Clarkson will be another squad’s top priority. He is on the back end of his career, and guards with rickety efficiency from beyond the arc who also aren’t A-plus passers don’t appeal to the masses.

Yet, Clarkson’s utility is no longer contingent upon his making shots. He has repositioned himself as a go-getter on the offensive glass, a try-hard defender, and someone who, largely thanks to his efforts on the boards and off-ball duck-ins, looks to get shots off closer to the basket.

Consider the following few tidbits:

Clarkson is grabbing 14.9 percent of the Knicks’ own misses this postseason when on the floor. That is the highest mark in NBA history for anyone standing 6’5” or shorter with at least 100 total minutes under their belt.

Clarkson has attempted 25 shots at the rim in 122.8 total minutes. Joel Embiid, a towering seven-footer, has uncorked 23 looks at the hoop in 205.6 total minutes.

While Clarkson’s make-less stretch from deep against the Philadelphia 76ers endures, someone with his reborn skill set is going to have suitors.

The Knicks have a saving grace

Retaining Clarkson is hardly a lost cause. He went out of his way to choose the Knicks last summer. That bodes well for them coming off a deep playoff run.

Then again, New York can’t promise a huge role. Other teams might make him their first guard off the bench. Offering more playing time and money could push him out of the Big Apple.

Except, Clarkson isn’t going to get that much more money. He still falls squarely in mini-MLE-or-less territory. This isn’t that much below what the Knicks can offer. The mini MLE is worth $6.1 million; a 120 percent raise from New York gets him to $4.4 million. The Knicks could also try and get him to ink a flat-out minimum ($3.9 million), with the intention of re-signing him using Early Bird rights in 2027.

Perhaps none of this matters. Clarkson has played well enough that it might—at once representing a best-case scenario for the Knicks, and a problem they never could have envisioned.