Jordan Clarkson just revealed stunning truth about free-agency deal with Knicks

So many people are wondering how the New York Knicks bagged Jordan Clarkson after he reached a buyout agreement with the Utah Jazz despite only offering a minimum contract. The secret to their pitch? They made no pitch at all.

As it turns out, Clarkson contacted New York himself.

Just in case you think this is a bizarre late-summer’s joke, the source of this intel is the 33-year-old guard himself. He detailed the process during a live episode for the Roommates Show with Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart. Stefan Bondy of the New York Post was kind enough to put together the full exchange:

“Jordan Clarkson was attending a Carlos Alcaraz match at Wimbledon when his agent, Rich Paul, called with an important question. ‘Where you wanna go?’ Paul asked. I said, ‘I wanna come to New York,’ Clarkson recalled Saturday night. Paul then reached out to the Knicks to relay Clarkson’s interest. ‘It all happened in two minutes,’ Clarkson said. ‘Then I was a Knick.’”

This is pretty hysterical—and fortuitous. For all the critiques of what the veteran guard will not do, he provides proven shot creation the Knicks desperately need. Players not named Jalen Brunson ranked in the 29th percentile last season of half-court shot creation, according to BBall-Index.

Beyond that, though, Clarkson’s interest in wearing orange and blue is further evidence about how much things have changed in The Mecca.

The Knicks are officially a destination

Free agents seeking out a chance to play for the Knicks is, in many ways, the ultimate form of validation. It legitimizes their status as one of the league’s foremost contenders—as a team people notice, appreciate, and most importantly, want to play for.

Never underestimate the importance of piquing this interest. It will serve New York well in the present and future, as it navigates an increasingly tighter financial situation. The Knicks may not always emerge from discussions with impact veterans agreeing to join the cause for less money, but they are good enough for those scenarios to present themselves.

This isn’t exclusive to free agency, either. It will come in handy the next time New York finds itself looking to take a bigger swing on the trade market.

For at least the next few years, the Knicks are never going to have the flashiest packages. They have more assets and optionality than most realize. But they won’t be winning any sweepstakes on the merits of the players and draft picks they’re putting on the table.

Whether it’s eventually pursuing a certain two-time MVP or a high-impact non-star, the Knicks’ best chance at making significant additions in the short and medium terms will consist of players pushing to land with them. They have already received a taste of this treatment with Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and even OG Anunoby.

Clarkson’s free-agency deal is just the latest example of this phenomenon. And rest assured, if New York keeps contending for titles, it won’t be the last.