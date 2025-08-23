Knicks could land steal of the offseason with bold move

If the New York Knicks want to separate themselves from Malik Beasley’s other free-agency suitors, there’s only one thing for them to do: promise him a starting job.

Feel free to insert the “It’s a bold strategy, Cotton. Let’s see if it pays off for ‘em” meme here.

New York is among the teams ready to pounce on the sharp-shooting 28-year-old now that he’s no longer the subject of a federal gambling probe. His prospective fit is divine. The path to landing him is not.

The Knicks can only dangle a veteran’s minimum contract. Nine other teams currently have the ability to pay Beasley noticeably more—including the incumbent Detroit Pistons, whose best offer tops out at $7.2 million.

Financially speaking, New York cannot compete with that. Logistically speaking, it could try offering something Beasley can’t refuse.

The Knicks have room to fiddle with the starting five

Promising a starter’s spot is all sorts of bold. It is not unhinged. Especially when the Knicks do not seem as if they’re married to any one iteration.

While it appeared as if they favored using Mitchell Robinson over Josh Hart at the beginning of the offseason, people within the organization are apparently willing to run back the same opening lineup as last year. If both of those units are up for consideration, the Knicks also might as well throw a version featuring Deuce McBride into the mix.

Starting Beasley relegates all three to the bench. That shouldn’t be a problem when at least two of them will be reserved anyway. Plus, if you think the Knicks are deep now following the additions of Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson, imagine how many effective secondary lineups they can build with Hart, Robinson, and McBride at their disposal as well.

There will be no escaping the defensive concerns that come with this pivot. Beasley has turned in some better one-on-one moments over the past two years, but Hart, McBride, and Robinson are all noticeably more valuable on the less glamorous end.

The Knicks can weather it. That’s why staggering exists, and the defensive concessions are well worth the offensive benefits. Playing Beasley alongside Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns is five-out spacing…on steroids. Over the past five seasons, Stephen Curry is the only other player to make as many threes as Beasley while knocking them down at a 39-plus percent clip.

This is something the Knicks can offer that other suitors won’t

Of the nine teams that can offer Beasley north of $7 million, none are likely to give him a starter’s job.

The Pistons predominantly used him as reserve last year. The Indiana Pacers have already named Bennedict Mathuring as their starting 2-guard. Beasley isn’t getting the nod from the Miami Heat over Tyler Herro and Norman Powell. The Sacramento Kings won’t start him over Zach LaVine. As for the Oklahoma City Thunder, they may not have room to even play him, let alone start him.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, and Washington Wizards won’t promise Beasley anything when in the middle of rebuilds. Perhaps the Chicago Bulls would start him. If he wants to play for them, the Knicks and everyone else should wish him well.

There’s no guarantee dangling this carrot will get Beasley to bite. Money always matters. Sometimes, though, the chance to play a prominent role for a legit championship contender matters even more. The Knicks should make it their mission to find out.