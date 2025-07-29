Knicks’ most important lineup change isn’t even being discussed yet

The New York Knicks’ projected starting lineup for the 2025-26 season continues to be among the hottest-button issues facing this team. After initially seeming like they plan to run out Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns on the frontline, certain people within the organization are apparently in support of using the same group that underwhelmed for much of last year.

Though this issue is certainly worth debating, it’s also kind of missing the mark. New York’s starting-five selection is being painted as a “Should it roll with Hart or Robinson?” dilemma. The issue isn’t that binary. It is more complicated than an either-or proposition.

In reality, the best possible solution isn’t getting talked about nearly enough—not yet anyway. That answer?

Inserting Deuce McBride into the starting lineup.

The Knicks’ starters-plus-Deuce lineup showed tons of promise

There is admittedly plenty that’s unknown about a starting five that features McBride, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns. The since-dismissed Tom Thibodeau seldom went to it last year.

Across both the regular season and playoffs, this fivesome logged a total of 49 minutes in just 31 combined appearances. But the Knicks outscored opponents by an average 9.18 points per 100 possessions during this time, a mark that comfortably outstrips those posted when the four mainstays took the floor alongside Hart (plus-0.33 net rating), or with Robinson (plus-0.15 net rating).

It’s impossible to say whether the Deuce-plus-starters unit will sustain its statistical dominance over a larger sample size. That’s not actually a big deal. New York would be venturing into similarly foreign territory with Robinson replacing Hart. The double-big unit only racked up a total of 67 minutes last year.

If the Knicks are going to roll the dice on a change, replacing Hart with McBride is more in theme with the purported appeal of this roster. Towns is the skeleton key that’s supposed to unlock devastating five-out combinations. Plopping Hart or Robinson beside him serves to hamper the spacing.

The proof is in the team’s long-range volume. Last year’s starting five with Hart averaged 31.94 three-pointers per 100 possessions. Sub him out for Robinson, and that lineup jacked just 27.27 treys per 100 possessions. The starters-plus-Deuce contingent, though, bombed away 34.95 times per 100 possessions.

New York may need Robinson to come off the bench

Even less talked about in all of this: The value of having Robinson come off the bench.

Not only does tethering him to the second unit limit his foul exposure, but it will help strengthen the defense of primary backup units. That’s a big deal when the Knicks now have Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson, two intriguing bench players not really known for their defense.

Yes, McBride coming off the bench can insulate the two on defense—but not as well. Impenetrable backstops can cover up for liabilities more than smaller guards. McBride will have a particularly hard time offsetting Yabusele’s spotty rim protection.

Between Hart and Robinson, New York’s bench would be better equipped to spit out stronger defensive reps. Having Hart with that group instead of McBride also adds more playmaking to the fold. While he has improved as a passer, Clarkson isn’t known for thriving as a table-setter.

Maybe the Knicks ultimately decide to make no changes to the starting five at all. That feels like a missed opportunity. But making the wrong change can be an even bigger mistake. Passing on the opportunity to test out McBride with the starters clearly falls into that bucket.