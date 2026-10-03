Landry Shamet's Knicks tenure represents the winning culture Leon Rose has built

After emerging from the depths of the New York Knicks' depth chart and dropping in timely 3-pointers throughout their 2026 NBA Championship run, Landry Shamet agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Leon Rose's front office.

With the 2026-27 regular season, and the ninth year of Shamet's NBA career, just weeks away, the veteran is set to begin his third season as a member of the Knicks organization. For the sharpshooter, it'll mark his first time playing for the same team in three consecutive seasons.

There are certainly sayings and clichés that would imply Shamet was the problem at some point throughout his stops with the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, and Washington Wizards. The previous lack of consistency, however, simply just wasn't on the now-29-year-old. His simple and effective skillset has always made him compatible with plenty of systems and schemes, which resulted in Shamet being used as an enticing deal-sweetener time and time again.

Now, though, he has a long-term home in New York City. It's a huge credit to his motor, which opposing head coaches like Kenny Atkinson have credited as one of the Knicks' most underrated offensive weapons; and his ability to step up in big moments, which was on full display against Atkinson's Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks being able to provide him such a winning context to play within and being the team to recognize he's worth keeping around, though, is a credit to Rose as an executive — in several ways.

Rose got Shamet to the Knicks, kept him, and got a coach that'd play him

Ahead of the 2024-25 NBA regular season, the Knicks were looking to fill out the end of their roster with veteran reserves that could help them compete. Former head coach Tom Thibodeau didn't plan on relying on those reserves often, something prospective free agents were well aware of. Shamet, however, didn't shy away from that challenge.

When New York traded a good chunk of their future draft capital to the Brooklyn Nets for two-way wing Mikal Bridges, his longtime friend and former teammate from the Phoenix Suns, Shamet was already living in Manhattan. The veteran, who openly loves New York City and was also looking for an NBA city to call home, found a natural fit backing up Bridges on the Knicks.

In the preseason, though, Shamet dislocated his right shoulder. The Knicks couldn't afford to keep him on their roster, but found a way to acquire the first two picks in that season's G-League Draft. They used one on Shamet, sending him to Westchester to rehabilitate his shoulder — and keep him within the organization to be elevated once he was healthy.

Shamet wound up being crucial to Thibodeau's approach that season, largely due to the plethora of injuries New York's rotation suffered. He was entrusted with key fourth-quarter minutes in the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals.

That, however, didn't earn him a bona fide roster spot. He still stayed around the organization that summer, signing up for another training camp battle and eventually beating out Garrison Mathews. Mike Brown identified his value early on, and was proven right throughout the season. After helping the Knicks become NBA Champions, Shamet was rewarded with a long-term deal.

Rose turned the franchise around in just six years at its helm. His investment in Shamet — and the player's investment in the team's winning culture — were a great combination. And while Shamet is certainly not at the end of his story with the Knicks, it already has storybook makings.