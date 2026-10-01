Landry Shamet is in unfamiliar territory (and it has nothing to do with championship)

Landry Shamet is one of the more experienced members of this New York Knicks team, yet even he still finds himself in rather uncharted territory heading into 2026-27.

And, no, this has nothing to do with the club's 2026 title run.

Yes, entering the campaign as reigning champions is certainly a foreign feeling for him and every other Knicks player not named OG Anunoby, but he's also facing the unfamiliarity of coming into his third consecutive go-around with the same team.

In his soon-to-be nine-year run in the association, Shamet has suited up for six different squads. Before this year, his longest tenure was with the Phoenix Suns, where he spent two seasons (2021-2023).

The wild part of all this is that even a year two in the Big Apple initially looked far from promised, as he was brought back on a non-guaranteed training camp deal in the summer of 2025 before ultimately working his way toward inking a one-year, $3.0 million deal.

Clearly, this front-office decision worked wonders for the Knicks, as he eventually became one of the club's biggest X-factors throughout their championship excursion.

Now, he sets a new career-long for his residency with a team in the association and is set to add a few more seasons to the streak after signing a new four-year, $23.9 million pact with New York this offseason.

Knicks hoping to luck out two years in a row with training camp invites

Last season, the Knicks found a way to fill their open roster spots for the regular season by holding an open battle of sorts throughout training camp and the preseason. In the end, the two victors were Landry Shamet and Mohamed Diawara.

Now, heading into 2026-27, they're hoping for a similar turn of events in camp.

Right now, the Knicks are looking to add at least one new player to their roster for the upcoming campaign, maybe two if they can find a way to open up some extra cap space.

In the hunt to fill the club's vacancies are talents ranging from veteran two-way wings like Bruce Brown to 25-year-old former No. 2 overall selected center, James Wiseman

Though many believe the pivot is a position New York needs to address before the start of the season, rumblings are that a guy like Brown, or even 26-year-old forward Ochai Agbaji, could end up wowing the Knicks enough to make them veer away from looking to bolster their center depth for the time being.

No matter which direction the front office chooses, this roster battle is sure to make for an exciting camp for fans to follow.