Rich Paul reveals what it will take for LeBron James to sign with the Knicks

Tons of attention is being paid to Rich Paul saying that LeBron James would view the New York Knicks as his top destination if they didn’t just win the championship. Lost amid the reaction to those comments is the four-time MVP’s agent revealing what would get him to reconsider: a phone call from fellow Finals MVP Jalen Brunson.

Speaking with Max Kellerman on the Game Over podcast, Paul explained that LeBron wouldn’t want to disrupt the flow and culture of a defending champion by bringing the added attention and pressure that follows him everywhere. Yet, he also said Brunson’s endorsement could change things.

“Jalen Brunson would literally have to pick up the phone, and say, ‘Hey man, it’s no issue with me,” Paul told Kellerman.

Paul went on to note that he has spoken with the Knicks. He also clarified that a call from Brunson wouldn’t necessarily guarantee anything. It would merely put New York on The Whiteboard.

And if we are being honest, the Knicks should want to be on said whiteboard.

Jalen Brunson should probably make that phone call

This is not a matter of desperation. New York does not need LeBron. But it could use another deft ball-handler capable of attacking and running the offense against intense defensive pressure. Though LeBron is entering his age-42 season, he still does that better than anyone else on the Knicks not named Jalen Brunson.

It’s also not like adding him would come at a stark opportunity cost. New York only has the veteran’s minimum to offer. You pounce on LeBron if he’s genuinely willing to sign for that. Worst-case scenario, if things go belly up, you waive him.

Locker-room dynamics are the only argument against making a legit push for LeBron. He already showed this past season he can thrive in a scaled-down role, so fitting him into the offense isn’t the issue. But signing him would mean one of Josh Hart or Mikal Bridges is coming off the bench or not cracking crunch-time units.

That could get awkward real fast. Though head coach Mike Brown has shown no qualms about benching Bridges, Hart, or even Karl-Anthony Towns, these are usually one- or two-off occurrences. It’s an altogether different story when that decision is the default.

Big whoop. The Knicks clearly have the emotional infrastructure to handle a more fluid closing-lineup carousel. They dealt with starker adversity this past season, and came out the other end with a title. Plus, the fact that LeBron won’t come to New York without Brunson’s blessing is proof he wouldn’t be arriving under any delusions.

“Need” has nothing to do with it. This is a matter of potential convenience—an opportunity to improve the Eastern Conference favorite for pennies on the dollar.

If all it takes to win The Decision, Part 1,934 is Brunson’s personal stamp of approval, the Knicks should kindly ask that he pick up the phone.