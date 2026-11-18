"Yeah, going back-to-back!" - Toronto Raptors superfan Drake (2015).

Now, that Drake quote comes from a diss record to rapper Meek Mill, but it could also have been about the New York Knicks taking back-to-back games in Toronto on Sunday and Tuesday (Drake was at the latter). The Knicks entered their two consecutive road games against the Raptors with a 1-6 record in clutch-time games. They will exit Canada with a 3-6 mark in those tight contests.

Did the United States' northern neighbors let the Knicks finally solve the crunch-time woes they have faced this season? Only time will tell. It certainly brought back memories from the last few years, though, when New York came through consistently in those situations. These certainly haven't been the only two times that New York has benefited from the Raptors recently, whether it's playing Toronto or making a deal with them.

Two straight close wins for the Knicks

In recent years, it seemed like if the Knicks were involved in a game that went down to the wire, they’d find a way to prevail.

The term “Brunson Burner” entered every Knicks fan's lexicon as Jalen Brunson made countless big-time shots to will his team to a win. It helped the reigning Finals MVP earn the 2024-25 Clutch Player of the Year award.

New York hasn't been blown out this season. Their slightly above-middling 8-6 record largely reflects opponents making more plays and shots than they did late in games.

A valiant comeback fell short against the Indiana Pacers when Karl-Anthony Towns missed the game-tying 2-pointer at the buzzer. Otherwise, the two losses to the Philadelphia 76ers and one apiece to the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers came down to failing to execute when the going got tough.

Raptors haven't beaten the Knicks since January 22, 2023

The perfect elixir? How about a Raptors team that the Knicks have now defeated 15 straight times?

Not only was it great to see New York win in overtime on Sunday, but two days later, they again defeated Toronto on the road, ending the game on an 18-7 run in a game they won by nine.

Players who have been heavily scrutinized also contributed to the two wins and may have used Toronto as a turnaround point for the season. Mikal Bridges came up huge on the defensive end on Sunday in the fourth quarter and overtime. Then, he shot 7-for-11 and finished with 17 points on Tuesday — including the dagger 3-pointer that put them up nine with 36 seconds remaining.

Josh Hart scored only five points on Tuesday, but he helped spark a 19-0 run at the end of the second quarter to erase the Raptors' double-digit lead.

In 2025-26, the Knicks went 21-13 in games that met clutch-game criteria. The year before that, they went 19-12. That’s why it was surprising to see New York falter in these moments to begin the season, but the hope is that these last two outings spark a turnaround.

New York will always have the Raptors to thank for trading them OG Anunoby. All he's done is give the Knicks their most famous play in franchise history with his Game 4 tip-in during the 2026 NBA Finals. They may also have Toronto to thank for helping them solve their early crunch-time issues.