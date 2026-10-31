History shows Knicks fans shouldn't panic over early clutch struggles

New York Knicks fans were often spoiled over the past few years and didn't see their blood pressure rise in close games. It just seemed like every time a game came down to the wire, they found a way to win. Obviously, they fell short sometimes, but those moments were surprising.

Through six games this season, the Knicks are 2-4. They've lost by single digits in each of their four defeats, including on ring night to the Philadelphia 76ers. Friday night's game, once again against the 76ers, was another close outing this season that ended in a loss.

Four close losses to begin the season

Jalen Brunson hit a three-pointer to give New York a one-point lead with 1:32 remaining. It was the first time they'd led since the score was 3-2. It's the umpteenth time that Brunson has hit a big shot late, and it usually results in a victory. Friday was different.

Friday was different. After Brunson’s three, the 76ers outscored the Knicks 9-3.

That drops New York to 1-4 in clutch-time games. Their only win came against the Chicago Bulls, and they previously lost close games to the 76ers, Boston Celtics, and Orlando Magic.

One issue is that the Knicks have missed many free throws late in games early in the season. Brunson missed one on Friday that would have cut the deficit to two. They went 4-for-8 over the last 3.5 minutes against Orlando. Brunson also missed two free throws with four seconds left, when the Knicks trailed Boston by four.

They also haven’t gotten the key stops they've been known for. Friday was more of that. Even when Tyrese Maxey missed a contested layup with 12 seconds left, he drew so much defensive attention that LeBron James had an easy putback.

Knicks have been one of the best in tight games in recent years

Sure, a 2-4 record isn’t ideal six games into a season as the reigning champs. The Knicks also haven't been blown out in any of their defeats yet.

This current core has shown time and time again that it can will itself to victory when the game is tight. In 2025-26, the Knicks had the sixth-best clutch-time winning percentage, going 21-13 (27-16 if the playoffs are included). The year before, they were fifth-best at 19-12.

That is why the fanbase shouldn’t be all that worried. Aside from Chicago, Brunson hasn’t really shown the fourth-quarter magic he’s become famous for. The team will clamp down defensively again.

Did New York lose their end-of-game superpowers just like that? It's hard to imagine so.

They still have 76 games to get back to their old ways. History shows that these early-season games the Knicks have faced won’t become the norm.