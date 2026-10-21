76ers loss is the punch in the mouth Knicks needed after summer of constant hype

The New York Knicks did it. They won the franchise's first championship in 53 years, received an instantly iconic championship celebration speech from New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani, and appeared from commercials and magazine covers to Saturday Night Live. It was a job well done and praised well earned.

Riding high off of becoming the kings of New York, however, the Knicks needed to learn an invaluable lesson: Going 15-1 between their final 16 playoff games and mounting spectacular comeback after spectacular comeback along the way means absolutely nothing in regard to the following season.

Thankfully, the Knicks learned that lesson by getting punched in the teeth by a star-studded contender that was willing to play the same ugly style they were on the very night New York raised its first championship banner in 53 years.

It certainly wasn't the result that supporters were hoping for as the momentum from 2025-26 ideally would've carried over into 2026-27. At the very least, one the greatest celebrations of many of our lifetimes' as Knicks fans would've been ideally capped off with a win.

The Philadelphia 76ers had other ideas, however, as they walked into Madison Square Garden and proved that late-game heroics aren't inherited by new versions of the same team.

New York fell 106-100, with Philadelphia offering no shortage of reasons to believe that the Eastern Conference will be an absolute grind this season. Six players scored in double figures for the 76ers, with Tyrese Maxey dropping 28 points as he outdueled Jalen Brunson in a battle of All-NBA guards.

Just like that, the Knicks' magical 2026 was sent crashing back down to reality as a new season presented challenges that have absolutely nothing to do with a title that now lives in history.

Knicks needed to remember they can't erase every deficit they encounter

New York made a habit out of coming back late in games, which is exactly what so many who were watching expected to happen against Philadelphia. Brunson would hit a flurry of improbable jumpers and floaters, Karl-Anthony Towns would bury a three and convert a tough drive, and OG Anunoby would come up with clutch plays on either end of the floor.

When all else failed, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart would lead the supporting cast with the invaluable contributions when the team needs them the most.

Instead, the 76ers erasing the Knicks' four-point halftime lead ended with them refusing to relent. Philadelphia's balanced attack won out as they simply came up with the right play at the right time, while New York continued to rely on shots that were minor miracles when they worked.

In many ways, the Knicks were thus reminded that relying on heroic play late in games isn't as sustainable a formula as one might presume.

Point to postseason breakout playmaker Towns recording one assist and four turnovers. Point to Brunson shooting 6-of-19 from the field. One could even point to Mikal Bridges scoring four points in 33 minutes or New York shooting just 70.4 percent at the free throw line.

Regardless of what one wants to chalk up as the reason for the Knicks' season-opening loss, one thing is clear: The wake-up call has been placed. It's up to New York to answer and rise to the occasion.