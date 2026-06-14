Jalen Brunson just took the mantle as Knicks GOAT after NBA Finals MVP

The New York Knicks won their first championship in 53 years behind Jalen Brunson, and it just made him the greatest player in franchise history. The Knicks won championships in 1970 and 1973 with Walt Frazier leading the charge, but the ABA was still a league. New York beat 13 and 15 other teams to win their first two titles. Brunson surpassed everyone with an unbelievable run to snap the drought, including going for 45 in the decisive game to become the unanimous Final MVP.

Brunson was a Knicks legend when he left Dallas to come to New York in his 2022 free agency. He rose to another level by getting New York back in contention after making the playoffs just one time in nine years. JB taking a pay cut to help the Knicks build their roster will never be forgotten. It was all about winning a championship, and Brunson became the ultimate New York legend by pulling off the feat.

This was an incredible playoff run. Brunson played like the best player on the planet as New York lost just three times. They swept the 76ers and Cavaliers. The Knicks lost two of their first three postseason games in 2026 and were only defeated one time after that. It was an all-time great run led by Brunson. And he saved the best for last to make him the Knicks’ GOAT.

Jalen Brunson just claimed the mantle as the Knicks’ GOAT

Brunson’s 45 points in a closeout NBA Finals game have only been matched by Michael Jordan since the merger in 1976. It made him the best Knick and a legend in New York City. Fans can marvel at his playoff success below.

Jalen Brunson this season:



— 28.4 PPG in playoffs

— 32.6 PPG in Finals

— All-Star

— All-NBA

— Champion



Top __ New York athlete of all-time. pic.twitter.com/ffaRV1EEsi — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 14, 2026

It was Brunson going off late in nearly every game to win the David vs. Goliath battle over Victor Wembanyama. JB won two NCAA titles in college, but everyone doubted a small guard winning in the NBA. Brunson proved everyone wrong like he’s always done.

Brunson is the greatest Knick of all time — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) June 14, 2026

It was always Brunson. The Chosen One. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) June 14, 2026

4 years before Jalen Brunson arrived:

• No Playoffs

• No Playoffs

• 1st Round L

• No Playoffs



4 years since Jalen Brunson arrived:

• East Semis

• East Semis

• East Finals

• NBA Champions



Jalen Brunson is the greatest player in New York Knicks history… & it’s not close. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) June 14, 2026

Jalen Brunson just ended the Knicks’ title drought and GOAT debate 🗣️🐐



Nobody will ever again question if the Captain is the King of New York 👑🗽 pic.twitter.com/QwIvFozKqG — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) June 14, 2026

It is impossible to argue. Knicks fans have endured significant struggles since 2000. It felt like James Dolan would never get his title until Leon Rose took over. Rose brought Brunson to New York, and the rest was history.

Brunson did what he’s always done. The 29-year-old is an NBA champion and Finals MVP. He told everyone he would bring a title to New York and end the drought. Brunson delivered.

Knicks fans will never forget June 13, 2026. It was the day the 53-year title drought ended, and Brunson became the GOAT.

Jalen Brunson is officially the greatest New York Knick of all time, and he’s just getting started. The three-time All-Star is in the middle of his prime and figures to be elite for years to come. He vanquished Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. It was revenge for the 1999 NBA Finals and an arrival.

Brunson will keep making plays late. Do not count him out. The Knicks’ GOAT may have another title or two up his sleeve if things break right.