Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight? Latest injury report for Knicks-Pacers May 6
After three much-needed full days off, the New York Knicks will host the Pacers on Monday in Game 1 of the second-round series. It's the first time the two times have clashed in the postseason since 2013.
Indiana beat Milwaukee in the first round, 4-2. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the entire series, while Damian Lillard missed Games 4 and 5. Except for Bennedict Mathurin, the Pacers are at full strength.
Even without Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic, the consensus is that the Knicks will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. By no means should New York (or the fan base) take its second-round opponent lightly, though.
Indiana won 47 games in the regular season, good enough to return to the playoffs for the first time in four years. The Pacers' first-round series win was the first in 10 years, the last time the team made it to the ECF.
There's a lot on the line for both teams. Led by Jalen Brunson, New York could advance to the ECF for the first time in 24 years. That year, the Knicks lost to the Pacers. In 2013, New York lost to Indiana in the second round. It's time for the Knicks to flip the script.
Tyrese Haliburton's injury status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Tyrese Haliburton (back spasms) is listed as questionable. He dealt with the issue in the first round but didn't miss a game.
UPDATE: Tyrese Haliburton is available.
Mitchell Robinson's injury status for tonight's game vs. Pacers
Mitchell Robinson (ankle) isn't on New York's injury report, which is a good sign after he missed a game-and-a-half against Philadelphia in the first round.
Knicks injury report
Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) and Julius Randle (shoulder) are out. Bogdanovic underwent season-ending surgery last week.
Pacers injury report
Tyrese Haliburton (back) is questionable. Bennedict Mathurin (season-ending shoulder surgery) is out.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Isaiah Hartenstein
Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner
Date and time for Knicks-Pacers Game 2
New York will host Game 2 on Wednesday, May 8. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on TNT.