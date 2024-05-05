3 Challenges the Knicks need to be prepared to overcome against the Pacers
The New York Knicks will face a tough offensive opponent in the Indiana Pacers.
By Jed Katz
The New York Knicks are gearing up for a highly anticipated second-round series against the Pacers, and it will be no easy task.
New York just escaped a dogfight of a series in Philadelphia, and the Pacers took down a Bucks squad without Giannis Anteotkounmpo and Damian Lillard for most of the series. The Knicks will need to overcome some challenges as the Eastern Conference Semifinals approach.
3 Challenges the Knicks need to be ready for in the second round
1. Indiana's fast-paced offense
The Pacers are the definition of a "run-and-gun" team, with a pace of 102.16 (second in the NBA). Their youth, with an average age of 25.4, is the main reason behind that. Players like Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith, and Andrew Nembhard can run the floor with or without the ball and space the floor to knock down shots in transition.
Luckily, New York can overcome this challenge with its elite defense. The Knicks' defense ranks third in the NBA since January 1, mainly due to OG Anunoby. It will be interesting to see who will match up with Haliburton, as the one thing New York needs to do is not let him push the ball up the middle of the floor, as that's his bread and butter when working in transition.
Players like T.J. McConnell and Obi Toppin also love running ahead in transition, with McConnell pushing the ball if Haliburton isn't handling it and Toppin as a rim-runner.