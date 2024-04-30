Knicks dealt yet another tough blow after unfortunate playoff injury update
You hate to hear this.
In March, the New York Knicks learned that Julius Randle would officially undergo surgery on his dislocated shoulder and be out for the rest of the season. He hadn't played since the end of January when the injury happened. It was unfortunate news, but at least the Knicks got Mitchell Robinson back after he underwent what was thought to be season-ending surgery on his ankle in December.
Since then, Robinson missed the second half of Game 3 as he re-injured the same ankle he had surgery on. He didn't play in Game 4 and is questionable for Game 5.
In Sunday's win, for the second straight game, a Knicks player exited the game and didn't return due to injury. Shortly after he checked in, Bojan Bogdanovic collided with Nic Batum as the two pursued a loose ball. Bogdanovic was helped to the locker room. New York's PR team announced that the forward was questionable to return with a left foot contusion, but he was downgraded to out.
A few hours before Game 5, Basketball Sphere's Bruno Feliks reported that Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending surgery on Wednesday.
"Upon returning to New York, after undergoing an MRI, it was determined that Bogdanovic’s ankle was seriously injured and that he would need surgery, which is already scheduled for Wednesday."- Bruno Feliks, Basketball Sphere
Bojan Bogdanovic will reportedly undergo season-ending surgery
Feliks added that Bogdanovic will have surgery on his hand in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that the forward would play through a wrist injury for the remainder of the postseason and that surgery would be an "option" in the offseason.
Bogdanovic got off to a rough start after the Knicks-Pistons trade before the deadline, but in recent weeks, his play improved. He shot 3-of-6 from deep for 13 points in New York's 111-104 Game 1 win over Philadelphia.
Several times during the first three games, Bogdanovic grabbed his wrist and winced in pain. He wasn't 100 percent, but he kept pushing. Unfortunately, his latest injury is too much for him to overcome.
Hopefully, both surgeries go well and Bogdanovic doesn't have any setbacks as he recovers.