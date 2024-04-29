Knicks' major win over Sixers doesn't come without injury to key role player
Hopefully, he won't have to miss much time.
The New York Knicks were without Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle in a pivotal Game 4 in Philadelphia. The team has dealt with injury issues all season, dating back to when Robinson underwent ankle surgery in early December. He warmed up with the intention of playing on Sunday but couldn't.
Before the game, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that Bojan Bogdanovic could have surgery on his wrist over the summer, but the ligament damage wouldn't keep the forward from playing in the postseason.
Soon after the 35-year-old checked into Sunday's game, he returned to the locker room with a left foot injury. Bogdanovic and Nic Batum were going after a loose ball, and Batum dove into Bogdanovic's left leg. Unlike other Sixers players (Joel Embiid), there seemed to be no malicious intent behind Batum's actions. He was going for the ball.
Bogdanovic was listed as questionable to return with a left foot contusion, but he was downgraded to out shortly after.
Bojan Bogdanovic suffers left foot contusion in Knicks' Game 4 win
The Knicks could've used Bogdanovic in a game in which they shot 7-of-27 (25.9%) from three. Donte DiVincenzo struggled from deep, shooting 2-of-7. He didn't come alive until the second half when he hit two critical back-to-back threes.
Bogdanovic struggled in his first couple of months in New York after being traded from Detroit. Fans questioned whether losing Quentin Grimes was worth it, especially since Alec Burks was a non-factor on both ends of the court. The former Knick isn't even in the playoff rotation.
Bogdanovic started to get into a rhythm at the end of the regular season, which carried over to Game 1. He shot 3-of-6 from deep for 13 points in the Knicks' 111-104 win. He shot a combined 3-of-9 from three in Games 2 and 3. Bogdanovic didn't get a chance to take a shot in Game 4 before he was injured.
Maybe he would've been one of the difference-makers on Sunday if he didn't get hurt. New York got him for his scoring off the bench, especially in the postseason. Hopefully, Bogdanovic won't have to miss much time. It'd help if the Knicks win Game 5 on Tuesday (and the Pacers lose Game 5), as that'd ensure a little extra rest for the forward.