Knicks 2024 Playoff Schedule: Every playoff game (updated)
The Knicks secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The New York Knicks entered Sunday's regular-season finale as the possible No. 2, 3, or 4 seed in the 2024 playoffs. It came down to overtime, but the Knicks pulled out the 120-119 win to secure the No. 2 seed behind Jalen Brunson's 40 points.
New York will have the next several days off to rest and prepare for the first round of the postseason.
When's the last time the Knicks were the No. 2 seed in the playoffs?
New York last finished as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference in 2012-13, the last time the Knicks recorded a 50-win season. On Sunday, New York snapped both of those droughts.
Who will Knicks play in first round of 2024 playoffs?
New York will play the winner of No. 7 Philadelphia and No. 8 Miami. The Sixers-Heat Play-In Tournament game will be played in Philadelphia on Wednesday, with the tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Knicks' full 2024 playoff schedule (updated)
The playoffs will start on Saturday, April 20. The Knicks' official first-round schedule hasn't been released, but it will be added here when it's available.
First round
Game 1: Saturday, April 20
Game 2: TBA
Game 3: TBA
Game 4: TBA
Game 5 (if possible): TBA
Game 6 (if possible): TBA
Game 7 (if possible): TBA
How can I watch Knicks in 2024 playoffs?
The 2024 playoffs will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and NBA TV. If you want to stream the postseason, check out fuboTV for a free seven-day trial for new users.
Who will Knicks play if they advance to second round of 2024 playoffs?
If New York beats Philadelphia/Miami, the Knicks will play the winner of the No. 3 Bucks versus No. 6 Pacers in the second round. New York would have homecourt advantage.
2024 Eastern Conference playoffs seeding
No. 1: Celtics
No. 2 Knicks
No. 3: Bucks
No. 4: Cavaliers
No. 5: Magic
No. 6: Pacers
No. 7: TBD (Play-In Tournament)
No. 8: TBD (Play-In Tournament)
