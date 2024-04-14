Knicks accomplish improbable regular season feat for first time in 11 years
They did it!
It wasn't easy, but the New York Knicks did it. For the first time since 2013, the team finished the regular season as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks will have the next few days off before playing the Play-In winner of the Heat-Sixers in the first round of the postseason.
The 120-119 overtime win over the Bulls also marked the Knicks' 50th win of the season, the first time since 2012-13 the team has recorded 50 wins in a regular season. New York has already surpassed expectations for the season and will now have the chance to push to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.
Too many people counted the Knicks out after Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder on Jan. 27, and then again when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the All-Star forward would undergo season-ending surgery. Still, New York stacked up wins, thanks in large part to Jalen Brunson.
The star guard finishes the regular season averaging a career-high 28.6 points and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 48% from the field and 40.2% from three. Brunson earned his first All-Star honor and is a lock for an All-NBA team, but there's still work to be done.
Knicks secure No. 2 seed in playoffs behind Jalen Brunson's 40 points
If you're a Knicks fan, it shouldn't be surprising that the team finished as the second-best team in the conference. Brunson's been on a heater, but don't forget about the work that OG Anunoby, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Isaiah Hartenstein, Miles McBride, and Precious Achiuwa put in. It's a huge bonus that Mitchell Robinson returned to play in March after missing over three months.
New York must feel pretty good for a team that's been overlooked all season. Well, scratch that. You know Tom Thibodeau gave them an earful about their sloppy play at the end of Sunday's game and that he isn't celebrating. Instead, Thibs has already shifted into playoff mode. There's a lot to be done to prepare in the next few days.
Fans can take the time to celebrate, as it's been a long time since the Knicks were this good. The postseason is a different beast, but you can bet New York will be ready for Philadelphia or Miami.