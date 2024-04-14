2 Weaknesses that could keep Knicks from making deep playoff run
The playoffs are almost here!
The New York Knicks clawed and punched their way into the 2024 playoffs. Mitchell Robinson was out for three and a half months, OG Anunoby for a month and a half, and no Julius Randle for the last half of the season, but the Knicks still clinched a top-six seed.
New York beat the top two seeds in the East in the past week. The Knicks' last regular-season away game was a 118-109 win over the Celtics. Jalen Brunson scored 39 points in three quarters in a game Boston was at full strength. It was an encouraging sign with the postseason around the corner.
2 Weaknesses that could help Knicks from making playoff run to ECF
Like every other playoff-bound team, New York has flaws. Opposing coaches could exploit the Knicks' weaknesses like Erik Spoelstra did last year. It helps that New York has one of the best players in the league. Brunson's a top playoff performer, but he can't lead the Knicks to the promised land without some help from his teammates.