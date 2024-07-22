Knicks News: Tyler Kolek's potential rotation fit, Thibodeau extension update
The New York Knicks wrapped up Summer League, and nobody stood out more than Tyler Kolek. The front office traded up for him in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft in what's already been a steal of a move.
The front office has tried to find a backup point guard since trading Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors. Alec Burks didn't fit the bill after the Knicks acquired him before the 2024 deadline. Soon, it could be Kolek's turn.
In Ian Begley's latest mailbag for SNY, he discussed Kolek's fit in the 2024-25 rotation. Based on what Begley wrote, Kolek is ahead of Cam Payne, who recently signed a one-year deal.
"This is where things stand with the projected rotation coming out of Summer League: Rookie Tyler Kolek is currently the backup point guard, ahead of Payne, per people familiar with the matter. The Knicks were thrilled to get Payne last week. (He signed for a veteran’s minimum deal.) At the moment, he is viewed as the third lead guard behind Kolek, who had a very strong Summer League."- Ian Begley, SNY
Begley wrote that he doesn't know if Kolek will be in Tom Thibodeau's rotation, as it'd mean expanding it to 10 players. Anything can change between now and the start of the season, but don't be surprised if Kolek eventually fights his way into the rotation.
In other news, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that based on what was said in Las Vegas, there's a "strong expectation" that a Thibodeau extension will be "announced in the near future" (subscription required). He's expected to make at least $10 million annually.
More Knicks news
- SNY's Ian Begley added that New York is still in touch with free agent Precious Achiuwa.
- In an interview with USA TODAY Sports, Reggie Miller said that the Knicks are "winning" the offseason.
- Former Knicks forward Isaiah Roby (who fans thought would replace Obi Toppin in the rotation) signed a deal to play overseas.
NBA news
- On Saturday, Evan Mobley and the Cavaliers agreed to a five-year, $224 million maximum extension. It could become worth as much as $269 million.
- On Sunday, Sam Hauser and the Celtics agreed to a four-year, $45 million contract extension. He's under contract through the 2028-29 season.
- NBA insider Marc Stein reported that a Lauri Markkanen trade to the Warriors is still on the table.